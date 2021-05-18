MARKET NEWS

COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: 15.1 lakh people receive jab on May 17, over 18.4 crore shots administered in India so far

A government panel has found 26 potential cases of bleeding and clotting after administration of the Covishield COVID-19 vaccine, the health ministry said.

Moneycontrol News
May 18, 2021 / 08:21 AM IST
Amid shortage of COVID-19 vaccines, the Kerala government has announced a global tender for procuring three crore doses.

More than 15.10 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in India on May 17, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest provisional report.

With that, over 18.44 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered across the country so far. On May 17, 12.67 lakh beneficiaries received their first shot and 2.43 lakh people were given their second dose.

The government has revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, to 12-16 weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin remains unchanged.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs. The country began the second phase of the vaccination drive from March 1 in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities could start getting the vaccine.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

From April 1, vaccination was opened for everyone above the age of 45 with or without comorbidities.

India rolled out the third phase of its COVID-19 vaccination drive for those in the 18-44 age group on May 1. The central government has liberalised the vaccination drive to allow states, private hospitals and industrial establishments to procure the doses directly from manufacturers.

Registration on CoWIN platform for the third phase began on April 28 and is mandatory for the 18-44 age group.

Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination process:

> The Delhi government will be forced to close down vaccination centres for the 18-44 years age group if the Centre fails to provide more COVID-19 vaccine doses to the city for the month of May, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on May 17. In a letter received by the Delhi government on May 16, the Centre informed to provide 3.83 lakh vaccine doses for those aged 45 years and above, but refused any more vaccines for the 18-44 years age group in May, he said during an online briefing.

> A government panel has found 26 potential cases of bleeding and clotting after administration of Covishield vaccine, the health ministry said.

> The COVID-19 vaccination drive in Mumbai, which was suspended for three days due to the extremely severe Cyclone Tauktae, will resume from May 18 at select centres, the city civic body said.

> Drive-through vaccination against COVID-19 for people aged 45 years and above was started at two places in Gautam Buddh Nagar, officials said. The service has been launched at DLF Mall of India in Noida and the Shaheed Pathik stadium in Greater Noida, the officials said.

> Amid the shortage of vaccine to fight COVID-19, the Kerala government announced a global tender for procuring three crore vaccine doses. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the state has initiated steps to call for a global tender for sourcing the vaccine doses.

> The government should move quickly to ramp up the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine in the country by enhancing domestic production as well as increasing procurement from abroad, Apollo Hospitals Joint MD Sangita Reddy said.

> China, which is actively pursuing vaccine diplomacy, said that it is "supportive" of India and South Africa's proposal for a temporary waiver of Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) for coronavirus vaccines, asserting that Beijing will back all actions that are conducive to the developing countries' fight against the pandemic.

Here's the vaccination count for some states:
StatesTotal Beneficiaries
Andhra Pradesh75,69,446
Arunachal Pradesh3,00,773
Assam 34,48,259
Bihar89,36,921
Chandigarh2,84,729
Chhattisgarh 60,68,630
Delhi 46,95,016
Goa4,42,804
Gujarat 1,48,63,857
Haryana49,18,803
Himachal Pradesh22,04,149
Jharkhand35,99,695
Karnataka 1,12,80,271
Kerala 84,82,948
Madhya Pradesh91,74,032
Maharashtra 1,98,33,516
Odisha66,39,176
Punjab41,57,025
Rajasthan 1,52,69,713
Tamil Nadu69,95,480
Telangana 54,48,463
Uttar Pradesh 1,49,97,832
Uttarakhand26,50,123
West Bengal1,26,28,179

(With inputs from PTI)

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic
TAGS: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #Health #India #Sanjeevani #vaccine
first published: May 18, 2021 08:21 am

