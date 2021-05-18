COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: 15.1 lakh people receive jab on May 17, over 18.4 crore shots administered in India so far

Amid shortage of COVID-19 vaccines, the Kerala government has announced a global tender for procuring three crore doses.

More than 15.10 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in India on May 17, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest provisional report.

With that, over 18.44 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered across the country so far. On May 17, 12.67 lakh beneficiaries received their first shot and 2.43 lakh people were given their second dose.

The government has revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, to 12-16 weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin remains unchanged.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs. The country began the second phase of the vaccination drive from March 1 in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities could start getting the vaccine.

From April 1, vaccination was opened for everyone above the age of 45 with or without comorbidities.

India rolled out the third phase of its COVID-19 vaccination drive for those in the 18-44 age group on May 1. The central government has liberalised the vaccination drive to allow states, private hospitals and industrial establishments to procure the doses directly from manufacturers.

Registration on CoWIN platform for the third phase began on April 28 and is mandatory for the 18-44 age group.

Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination process:

> The Delhi government will be forced to close down vaccination centres for the 18-44 years age group if the Centre fails to provide more COVID-19 vaccine doses to the city for the month of May, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on May 17. In a letter received by the Delhi government on May 16, the Centre informed to provide 3.83 lakh vaccine doses for those aged 45 years and above, but refused any more vaccines for the 18-44 years age group in May, he said during an online briefing.

> A government panel has found 26 potential cases of bleeding and clotting after administration of Covishield vaccine, the health ministry said.

> The COVID-19 vaccination drive in Mumbai, which was suspended for three days due to the extremely severe Cyclone Tauktae, will resume from May 18 at select centres, the city civic body said.

> Drive-through vaccination against COVID-19 for people aged 45 years and above was started at two places in Gautam Buddh Nagar, officials said. The service has been launched at DLF Mall of India in Noida and the Shaheed Pathik stadium in Greater Noida, the officials said.

> Amid the shortage of vaccine to fight COVID-19, the Kerala government announced a global tender for procuring three crore vaccine doses. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the state has initiated steps to call for a global tender for sourcing the vaccine doses.

> The government should move quickly to ramp up the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine in the country by enhancing domestic production as well as increasing procurement from abroad, Apollo Hospitals Joint MD Sangita Reddy said.

> China, which is actively pursuing vaccine diplomacy, said that it is "supportive" of India and South Africa's proposal for a temporary waiver of Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) for coronavirus vaccines, asserting that Beijing will back all actions that are conducive to the developing countries' fight against the pandemic.

States Total Beneficiaries Andhra Pradesh 75,69,446 Arunachal Pradesh 3,00,773 Assam 34,48,259 Bihar 89,36,921 Chandigarh 2,84,729 Chhattisgarh 60,68,630 Delhi 46,95,016 Goa 4,42,804 Gujarat 1,48,63,857 Haryana 49,18,803 Himachal Pradesh 22,04,149 Jharkhand 35,99,695 Karnataka 1,12,80,271 Kerala 84,82,948 Madhya Pradesh 91,74,032 Maharashtra 1,98,33,516 Odisha 66,39,176 Punjab 41,57,025 Rajasthan 1,52,69,713 Tamil Nadu 69,95,480 Telangana 54,48,463 Uttar Pradesh 1,49,97,832 Uttarakhand 26,50,123 West Bengal 1,26,28,179

