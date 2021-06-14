COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: 14.9 lakh doses administered in India on June 13

Of them, 19 have already been administered both doses of Covishield vaccine at two designated centres here, an official said.

More than 14.99 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in India on June 13, the Union Health Ministry's latest provisional report suggested. With that, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country reached 25.48 crore.

The government has revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, to 12-16 weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin remains unchanged.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs. The country began the second phase of the vaccination drive from March 1 in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities could start getting the vaccine.

From April 1, vaccination was opened for everyone above the age of 45 with or without comorbidities.

India rolled out the third phase of its COVID-19 vaccination drive for those in the 18-44 age group on May 1. The central government has liberalised the vaccination drive to allow states, private hospitals, and industrial establishments to procure the doses directly from manufacturers.

Registration on CoWIN platform for the third phase began on April 28 and is mandatory for the 18-44 age group.

Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination process:

A proposal by India and South Africa to temporarily waive patents on COVID-19 vaccines to ensure their equitable access received widespread support at the G7 summit in the UK, the Ministry of External Affairs said on June 13. In a virtual address at an inaugural outreach session of the summit, PM Modi sought the support of the grouping to lift patent protections for COVID-19 vaccines.

The Bhubaneswar Municipal has enlisted 83 foreign-bound students in the special COVID-19 vaccination drive during which the students in the age group of 18-44 years can walk in at designated centres and get themselves inoculated free of cost, an official said.

More than 1.53 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with states and union territories, and over 4 lakh more will be delivered to them within the next three days, the Union Health Ministry said on the day. More than 26 crore (26,64,84,350) doses have been provided to states and UTs so far, through the Government of India (free of cost) channel and through direct state procurement category, it said.

Using street plays and folk songs, Delhi Metro construction workers at project sites in Delhi and neighbouring cities are being made aware about the benefits of vaccination against COVID-19, officials said on the day. Social distancing and other safety protocols are being carefully ensured during the campaign under which 3,000 workers are expected to be covered, the DMRC said in a statement.

Several private hospitals across the country said they have no clarity on procuring COVID-19 vaccines under the new policy announced by PM Modi and that it has led to the vaccination being put on hold at their centres. The hospitals have sought a proper mechanism and a single-window system to be put in place for the procurement of vaccine doses.

The Assam government has asked all its employees who have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine to join offices from June 14 even as a partial lockdown across the state will be in force.

