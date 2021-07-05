MARKET NEWS

COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: 14.81 lakh doses administered in India on July 4

Odisha has achieved a milestone by inoculating over 1 crore people, out of the state’s 4.5 crore population, with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, said Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare PK Mohapatra

Moneycontrol News
July 05, 2021 / 09:49 AM IST
A shepherd woman receives a dose of COVISHIELD, a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, during a vaccination drive at Lidderwat near scenic Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district. (Representative image: Reuters)

More than 14.81 lakh vaccine doses were administered in India on July 4, the Union Health Ministry's latest provisional report suggested. With that, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 35.28 crore.

On the 170th day of the vaccination drive on July 4, 10.35 lakh beneficiaries received their first shot and 4.45 lakh people were given their second dose.

The government has revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, to 12-16 weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin remains unchanged.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs. The country began the second phase of the vaccination drive from March 1, in which, everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities could start getting the vaccine.

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

From April 1, vaccination was opened for everyone aged 45 and above with or without comorbidities.

India rolled out the third phase of its COVID-19 vaccination drive for those in the 18-44 age group on May 1.

The central government has 'liberalised' the vaccination drive to allow states, private hospitals, and industrial establishments to procure the doses directly from manufacturers. However, later it announced to provide free COVID-19 vaccines to everyone above the age of 18 years from June 21. The new COVID-19 vaccination policy is a significant shift from the government's 'liberalised and accelerated' policy, announced earlier.

Registration on CoWIN platform for the third phase began on April 28 and is mandatory for the 18-44 age group.

Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination process:

- Odisha achieved a milestone by inoculating over 1 crore people, out of the state’s 4.5 crore population, with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare PK Mohapatra said on July 4. According to information available in the CoWIN portal, as many as 1,00,06,081 people have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 22,10,303 received both doses.

- Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on the day that one crore of the state's population will be vaccinated against COVID-19 by July as the state is scheduled to receive 30 lakh vaccine doses this month. He also denied reports of vaccine shortage in the state.

- In view of enhanced vaccine production, the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) has set up two additional facilities to expedite testing and pre-release certification of the vaccines, according to a statement on the day. Currently, the country has a Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) at Kasauli, which is the National Control Laboratory for issuing testing and pre-release certification of immunobiologicals (vaccines and antisera) meant for human use in India.

- A doctor posted at a government hospital in Chhattisgarh's Korba district was dismissed from service on the day for allegedly selling COVID-19 vaccines at his private clinic, officials said. There were complaints that Dr Ashok Kumar Makhija, a child specialist posted at the Primary Health Centre Korba on a contractual basis, was allegedly selling COVID-19 vaccines of the government hospital at his private clinic, following which Korba Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Sunil Nayak probed the matter, Korba Collector Ranu Sahu said.

- People who have taken both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine can now visit Sikkim from July 5 as the state government has lifted the temporary ban on the entry of visitors from other parts of the country following a dip in fresh coronavirus cases.

Here's the vaccination count for some states:
StatesTotal Beneficiaries
Andhra Pradesh1,64,59,868
Arunachal Pradesh 6,29,129
Assam76,29,658
Bihar1,72,57,710
Chandigarh 5,58,150
Chhattisgarh99,54,241
Delhi83,82,839
Goa 9,90,480
Gujarat2,68,15,968
Haryana 94,09,780
Himachal Pradesh39,86,005
Jharkhand 72,01,192
Karnataka 2,37,90,982
Kerala 1,47,90,452
Madhya Pradesh2,16,02,438
Maharashtra 3,40,76,275
Odisha 1,22,37,343
Punjab 78,24,931
Rajasthan2,57,69,833
Tamil Nadu 1,67,47,971
Telangana1,16,48,353
Uttar Pradesh3,26,29,135
Uttarakhand 45,88,992
West Bengal2,26,60,545

(With inputs from PTI)

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #Sanjeevani
first published: Jul 5, 2021 09:49 am

