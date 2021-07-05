COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: 14.81 lakh doses administered in India on July 4

A shepherd woman receives a dose of COVISHIELD, a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, during a vaccination drive at Lidderwat near scenic Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district. (Representative image: Reuters)
More than 14.81 lakh vaccine doses were administered in India on July 4, the Union Health Ministry's latest provisional report suggested. With that, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 35.28 crore.
On the 170th day of the vaccination drive on July 4, 10.35 lakh beneficiaries received their first shot and 4.45 lakh people were given their second dose.
The government has revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, to 12-16 weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin remains unchanged.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs. The country began the second phase of the vaccination drive from March 1, in which, everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities could start getting the vaccine.
From April 1, vaccination was opened for everyone aged 45 and above with or without comorbidities.
India rolled out the third phase of its COVID-19 vaccination drive for those in the 18-44 age group on May 1.
The central government has 'liberalised' the vaccination drive to allow states, private hospitals, and industrial establishments to procure the doses directly from manufacturers. However, later it announced to provide free COVID-19 vaccines to everyone above the age of 18 years from June 21. The new COVID-19 vaccination policy is a significant shift from the government's 'liberalised and accelerated' policy, announced earlier.
Registration on CoWIN platform for the third phase began on April 28 and is mandatory for the 18-44 age group.
Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination process:
- Odisha achieved a milestone by inoculating over 1 crore people, out of the state’s 4.5 crore population, with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare PK Mohapatra said on July 4. According to information available in the CoWIN portal, as many as 1,00,06,081 people have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 22,10,303 received both doses.
- Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on the day that one crore of the state's population will be vaccinated against COVID-19 by July as the state is scheduled to receive 30 lakh vaccine doses this month. He also denied reports of vaccine shortage in the state.
- In view of enhanced vaccine production, the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) has set up two additional facilities to expedite testing and pre-release certification of the vaccines, according to a statement on the day. Currently, the country has a Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) at Kasauli, which is the National Control Laboratory for issuing testing and pre-release certification of immunobiologicals (vaccines and antisera) meant for human use in India.
- A doctor posted at a government hospital in Chhattisgarh's Korba district was dismissed from service on the day for allegedly selling COVID-19 vaccines at his private clinic, officials said. There were complaints that Dr Ashok Kumar Makhija, a child specialist posted at the Primary Health Centre Korba on a contractual basis, was allegedly selling COVID-19 vaccines of the government hospital at his private clinic, following which Korba Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Sunil Nayak probed the matter, Korba Collector Ranu Sahu said.
- People who have taken both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine can now visit Sikkim from July 5 as the state government has lifted the temporary ban on the entry of visitors from other parts of the country following a dip in fresh coronavirus cases.Here's the vaccination count for some states:
|States
|Total Beneficiaries
|Andhra Pradesh
|1,64,59,868
|Arunachal Pradesh
| 6,29,129
|Assam
|76,29,658
|Bihar
|1,72,57,710
|Chandigarh
| 5,58,150
|Chhattisgarh
|99,54,241
|Delhi
|83,82,839
|Goa
| 9,90,480
|Gujarat
|2,68,15,968
|Haryana
| 94,09,780
|Himachal Pradesh
|39,86,005
|Jharkhand
| 72,01,192
|Karnataka
| 2,37,90,982
|Kerala
| 1,47,90,452
|Madhya Pradesh
|2,16,02,438
|Maharashtra
| 3,40,76,275
|Odisha
| 1,22,37,343
|Punjab
| 78,24,931
|Rajasthan
|2,57,69,833
|Tamil Nadu
| 1,67,47,971
|Telangana
|1,16,48,353
|Uttar Pradesh
|3,26,29,135
|Uttarakhand
| 45,88,992
|West Bengal
|2,26,60,545