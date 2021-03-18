COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: 14.03 lakh doses administered on March 17

Representative image: Reuters

More than 3.64 crore beneficiaries in India have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose so far, according to the Union Health Ministry's provisional report.

On March 17, the 61st day of the immunisation drive, a total of 14,03,208 beneficiaries were vaccinated, the ministry said. Of these, 3.25 lakh beneficiaries were given the first shot of the two-dose regime.

A total of 1.92 lakh healthcare and frontline workers received the second dose, the ministry added.

The second dose of COVID-19 vaccination started for beneficiaries who have completed 28 days since receiving the first shot. The emergency use approval granted by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) accords a window of four to six weeks for the second dose to be administered.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16 with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs.

The country has begun the second phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get the vaccine.

India’s drug regulator has approved two vaccines - Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech and Covishield from the Oxford/AstraZeneca stable being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) - for emergency use in the country.

Here are all developments related to the COVID-19 vaccine in India:

> The average COVID-19 vaccine wastage in India is at 6.5 pe cent, with Telangana and Andhra Pradesh being on the top with 17.6 and 11.6 percent wastage respectively, the Centre said on March 17 as it called for optimal utilisation of the doses.

> Mizoram Health Minister Dr. R Lalthangliana urged the Centre to increase the supply of COVID-19 vaccine to speed up the inoculation drive in the northeastern state.

> Amid reports of possible side-effects of Oxford-AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine and its suspension in some European countries, the government said there is "no signal of concern" regarding its use in the country as of now. Asked about the suspension of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in some European countries, Dr. VK Paul, NITI Aayog member (Health) told a weekly press conference here that it has only been done as a precautionary measure.

> Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati called for providing vaccine to the poor free of charge. In a tweet in Hindi, Mayawati said that if the coronavirus vaccination is expedited by the central and state governments as a national policy, it would be better.