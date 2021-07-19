COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: 13.6 lakh doses administered in India on July 18

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs. (Representative image)

More than 13.63 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in India on July 18, the Union Health Ministry's latest provisional report suggested. With that, the cumulative number of doses administered in the country crossed 40.64 crores.

The government has revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, to 12-16 weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin remains unchanged.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs. The country began the second phase of the vaccination drive from March 1, in which, everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities could start getting the vaccine.

From April 1, vaccination was opened for everyone aged 45 and above with or without comorbidities.

India rolled out the third phase of its COVID-19 vaccination drive for those in the 18-44 age group on May 1.

The central government has 'liberalised' the vaccination drive to allow states, private hospitals, and industrial establishments to procure the doses directly from manufacturers. However, later it announced to provide free COVID-19 vaccines to everyone above the age of 18 years from June 21. The new COVID-19 vaccination policy is a significant shift from the government's 'liberalised and accelerated' policy, announced earlier.

Registration on CoWIN platform for the third phase began on April 28 and is mandatory for the 18-44 age group.

Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination process:

> The Assam government has withdrawn the relaxation given to the fully vaccinated people entering the state from mandatory COVID-19 test and issued a fresh order saying all travellers have to undergo health checkup on entry, an official said on July 18. The decision has been taken after it was found that 5 percent of the new COVID-19 positive cases in the state in the last few days were among fully vaccinated people, the official said. The state government on July 15 had announced that air and train passengers receiving both doses of COVID-19 vaccine will be exempted from the mandatory testing on arrival.

> The Tamil Nadu government has advised district collectors of popular pilgrimage centres to ensure that all the people in the region were fully vaccinated by the month-end, state minister Ma. Subramanian said.

> From entertaining hundreds as a travelling theatre to re-inventing itself as a coronavirus facility amid the intense second wave, the portable cinema hall has now been transformed into vaccination centre for inoculating people against the infection.

> Over 41.99 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have so far been provided to states and Union Territories (UTs), and more than 2.56 crore jabs are available with them and private hospitals, the health ministry said on the day. In a statement, the ministry said 15.75 lakh more doses are in the process of being supplied. It said 41.99 crore (41,99,68,590) vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far through all sources. Of this, the total consumption, including wastage, is 39.42 crore doses, according to data available at 8 am, the ministry said.

> Delhi had less than a day's stock of coronavirus vaccine doses left in the morning on the day, according to the vaccination bulletin issued by the city government. The national capital received 60,000 doses of Covishield on July 17, taking the total number of doses to 72,240, the bulletin said. The number of Covaxin doses available in the national capital stands at 2.05 lakh. Only 20 percent of Covaxin doses are to be used for first dose, since its stocks are limited and have irregular delivery cycles. As many as 93.55 lakh vaccine doses have been administered in the national capital till date, including 22,15,357 second doses, according to data on the CoWIN portal.

