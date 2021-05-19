COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: 13.2 lakh people receive jab on May 18, over 18.5 crore shots administered in India so far

Tamil Nadu will commence vaccinating people in the 18-44 age group on May 20, said Health Minister M Subramanian. (Representative image)

More than 13.12 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in India on May 18, showed the Union Health Ministry's latest provisional report. With that, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has gone past 18.58 crore.

On the 123rd day of the vaccination drive (May 18), 11.19 lakh beneficiaries received their first shot and 1.92 lakh people were given their second dose.

The government has revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, to 12-16 weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin remains unchanged.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs. The country began the second phase of the vaccination drive from March 1 in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities could start getting the vaccine.

From April 1, vaccination was opened for everyone above the age of 45 with or without comorbidities.

India rolled out the third phase of its COVID-19 vaccination drive for those in the 18-44 age group on May 1. The central government has liberalised the vaccination drive to allow states, private hospitals and industrial establishments to procure the doses directly from manufacturers.

Registration on CoWIN platform for the third phase began on April 28 and is mandatory for the 18-44 age group.

Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination process:

> More than 1.94 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with states and Union Territories, while one lakh jabs will be delivered to them within the next three days, the Centre said on May 18. In a statement, the Union Health Ministry said more than 20.78 crore vaccine doses have been made available to states and UTs far.

> Tamil Nadu will commence vaccinating people in the 18-44 age group on May 20, Health Minister M Subramanian said on the day.

> Thane mayor Naresh Mhaske has said that the city's civic body should not distribute COVID-19 vaccines to companies and banks for special drives in their premises as this would inconvenience people amid a shortage of doses.

> Villages achieving cent percent COVID-19 vaccination target in Punjab will get Rs 10 lakh as a special development grant, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said in Chandigarh on the day. The idea behind this grant is to incentivise villages to give up vaccine hesitancy, he said while interacting online with village panchayats in view of the rise in coronavirus cases in rural areas.

> Serum Institute of India (SII) has never exported vaccines at the cost of the people in India and remains committed to support the vaccination drive in the country, it said on the day. In the past few days, there has been an intense discussion on the decision of the government and Indian vaccine manufacturers, including SII to export vaccines, the company said in a statement.

> Over 500 prominent public health practitioners, doctors, economists, workers unions and human rights groups have appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure that the COVID-19 vaccines reach the vulnerable and ramping up manufacturing to address shortages. The letter signed by organisations from 22 states and union territories has urged Modi to "remove barriers" to vaccine production through modes like a waiver of intellectual property rights to achieve universal coverage.

> Police have arrested two men for allegedly offering COVID-19 vaccination slots to people by charging Rs 800 for a booking in Madhya Pradesh's Betul city, an official said on the day. The accused, Narendra Yadav and Dinesh Kalme, ran a WhatsApp group named 'Vaccine Slots Available', offering bookings to people in the 18 to 44 age group at Rs 800 for a slot, Ganj police station in-charge Praveen Kumre said.

States Total Beneficiaries Andhra Pradesh 76,29,580 Arunachal Pradesh 3,06,421 Assam 35,07,586 Bihar 90,13,570 Chandigarh 2,88,506 Chhattisgarh 60,74,384 Delhi 48,00,724 Goa 4,49,802 Gujarat 1,48,64,182 Haryana 49,82,890 Himachal Pradesh 22,25,571 Jharkhand 36,50,981 Karnataka 1,13,61,234 Kerala 85,35,933 Madhya Pradesh 91,80,020 Maharashtra 1,99,39,812 Odisha 67,44,998 Punjab 41,64,782 Rajasthan 1,53,98,802 Tamil Nadu 70,40,699 Telangana 54,50,423 Uttar Pradesh 1,52,07,651 Uttarakhand 26,73,296 West Bengal 1,26,90,836

