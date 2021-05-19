MARKET NEWS

COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: 13.2 lakh people receive jab on May 18, over 18.5 crore shots administered in India so far

Serum Institute of India has said that it has never exported vaccines at the cost of the people in India and remains committed to support the vaccination drive in the country

Moneycontrol News
May 19, 2021 / 08:35 AM IST
Tamil Nadu will commence vaccinating people in the 18-44 age group on May 20, said Health Minister M Subramanian. (Representative image)

More than 13.12 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in India on May 18, showed the Union Health Ministry's latest provisional report. With that, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has gone past 18.58 crore.

On the 123rd day of the vaccination drive (May 18), 11.19 lakh beneficiaries received their first shot and 1.92 lakh people were given their second dose.

The government has revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, to 12-16 weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin remains unchanged.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs. The country began the second phase of the vaccination drive from March 1 in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities could start getting the vaccine.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

From April 1, vaccination was opened for everyone above the age of 45 with or without comorbidities.

India rolled out the third phase of its COVID-19 vaccination drive for those in the 18-44 age group on May 1. The central government has liberalised the vaccination drive to allow states, private hospitals and industrial establishments to procure the doses directly from manufacturers.

Registration on CoWIN platform for the third phase began on April 28 and is mandatory for the 18-44 age group.

Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination process:

> More than 1.94 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with states and Union Territories, while one lakh jabs will be delivered to them within the next three days, the Centre said on May 18. In a statement, the Union Health Ministry said more than 20.78 crore vaccine doses have been made available to states and UTs far.

> Tamil Nadu will commence vaccinating people in the 18-44 age group on May 20, Health Minister M Subramanian said on the day.

> Thane mayor Naresh Mhaske has said that the city's civic body should not distribute COVID-19 vaccines to companies and banks for special drives in their premises as this would inconvenience people amid a shortage of doses.

> Villages achieving cent percent COVID-19 vaccination target in Punjab will get Rs 10 lakh as a special development grant, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said in Chandigarh on the day. The idea behind this grant is to incentivise villages to give up vaccine hesitancy, he said while interacting online with village panchayats in view of the rise in coronavirus cases in rural areas.

> Serum Institute of India (SII) has never exported vaccines at the cost of the people in India and remains committed to support the vaccination drive in the country, it said on the day. In the past few days, there has been an intense discussion on the decision of the government and Indian vaccine manufacturers, including SII to export vaccines, the company said in a statement.

> Over 500 prominent public health practitioners, doctors, economists, workers unions and human rights groups have appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure that the COVID-19 vaccines reach the vulnerable and ramping up manufacturing to address shortages. The letter signed by organisations from 22 states and union territories has urged Modi to "remove barriers" to vaccine production through modes like a waiver of intellectual property rights to achieve universal coverage.

> Police have arrested two men for allegedly offering COVID-19 vaccination slots to people by charging Rs 800 for a booking in Madhya Pradesh's Betul city, an official said on the day. The accused, Narendra Yadav and Dinesh Kalme, ran a WhatsApp group named 'Vaccine Slots Available', offering bookings to people in the 18 to 44 age group at Rs 800 for a slot, Ganj police station in-charge Praveen Kumre said.

Here's the vaccination count for some states:
StatesTotal Beneficiaries
Andhra Pradesh76,29,580
Arunachal Pradesh 3,06,421
Assam35,07,586
Bihar90,13,570
Chandigarh 2,88,506
Chhattisgarh60,74,384
Delhi48,00,724
Goa4,49,802
Gujarat1,48,64,182
Haryana49,82,890
Himachal Pradesh 22,25,571
Jharkhand36,50,981
Karnataka1,13,61,234
Kerala85,35,933
Madhya Pradesh 91,80,020
Maharashtra1,99,39,812
Odisha67,44,998
Punjab 41,64,782
Rajasthan1,53,98,802
Tamil Nadu70,40,699
Telangana54,50,423
Uttar Pradesh1,52,07,651
Uttarakhand26,73,296
West Bengal 1,26,90,836

(With inputs from PTI)

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #Sanjeevani
first published: May 19, 2021 08:35 am

