COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: 12.35 lakh doses administered in India on July 11

A woman is receiving a dose of COVISHIELD, a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, in Ahmedabad. (Representative image: Reuters)

More than 12.35 lakh vaccine doses were administered in India on July 11, the Union Health Ministry's latest provisional report suggested. With that, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 37.73 crores.

On the 177th day of the vaccination drive on July 11, 7.86 lakh beneficiaries received their first shot and 4.48 lakh people were given their second dose.

The government has revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, to 12-16 weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin remains unchanged.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs. The country began the second phase of the vaccination drive from March 1, in which, everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities could start getting the vaccine.

From April 1, vaccination was opened for everyone aged 45 and above with or without comorbidities.

India rolled out the third phase of its COVID-19 vaccination drive for those in the 18-44 age group on May 1.

The central government has 'liberalised' the vaccination drive to allow states, private hospitals, and industrial establishments to procure the doses directly from manufacturers. However, later it announced to provide free COVID-19 vaccines to everyone above the age of 18 years from June 21. The new COVID-19 vaccination policy is a significant shift from the government's 'liberalised and accelerated' policy, announced earlier.

Registration on CoWIN platform for the third phase began on April 28 and is mandatory for the 18-44 age group.

Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination process:

More than 1.44 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states, union territories and private hospitals to be administered, the Union Health Ministry said on July 11. Over 38.60 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far through all sources and a further 11,25,140 doses are in the pipeline. Of this, the total consumption including wastage is 37,16,47,625 doses, according to the data.

A decision on the approval of Zydus Cadila's COVID-19 vaccine is likely this week. The Subject Expert Committee will send its recommendation to the Centre after examining the data submitted by the firm earlier this month.

Maharashtra BJP leader Pravin Darekar said on the day that the saffron party will launch protests if the state government doesn't allow people who have taken two doses of COVID-19 vaccine to travel by suburban trains in Mumbai. Speaking to reporters in Dombivali township in Thane district, the Leader of Opposition in the state Legislative Council said residents of Thane, Karjat, and Kasara need to travel to their workplaces in Mumbai but they couldn't due to the present restrictions on train travel.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at the central government on the day, saying the number of ministers has increased but not the COVID-19 vaccines. He also shared a chart of the average vaccinations per day, which are falling short of the target to vaccinate all adults by December 2021.

Rajya Sabha MP Shaktisinh Gohil hit out at PM Modi for on the day for "failing" to divert government money to fight COVID-19, and instead, spending on the ambitious Central Vista project, which "could have been stalled" for now.

States Total Beneficiaries Andhra Pradesh 1,70,54,774 Arunachal Pradesh 7,06,088 Assam 80,16,547 Bihar 1,85,92,663 Chandigarh 6,11,733 Chhattisgarh 1,03,80,830 Delhi 89,01,626 Goa 10,96,086 Gujarat 2,78,66,284 Haryana 98,78,728 Himachal Pradesh 42,81,308 Jharkhand 76,74,781 Karnataka 2,56,24,710 Kerala 1,57,00,974 Madhya Pradesh 2,39,34,981 Maharashtra 3,65,25,990 Odisha 1,34,51,568 Punjab 82,12,247 Rajasthan 2,64,10,836 Tamil Nadu 1,74,90,450 Telangana 1,24,09,912 Uttar Pradesh 3,71,82,293 Uttarakhand 49,07,227 West Bengal 2,41,57,687

