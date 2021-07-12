MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: 12.35 lakh doses administered in India on July 11

A decision on the approval of Zydus Cadila's COVID-19 vaccine is likely this week.

Moneycontrol News
July 12, 2021 / 09:47 AM IST
A woman is receiving a dose of COVISHIELD, a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, in Ahmedabad. (Representative image: Reuters)

A woman is receiving a dose of COVISHIELD, a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, in Ahmedabad. (Representative image: Reuters)

More than 12.35 lakh vaccine doses were administered in India on July 11, the Union Health Ministry's latest provisional report suggested. With that, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 37.73 crores.

On the 177th day of the vaccination drive on July 11, 7.86 lakh beneficiaries received their first shot and 4.48 lakh people were given their second dose.

The government has revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, to 12-16 weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin remains unchanged.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs. The country began the second phase of the vaccination drive from March 1, in which, everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities could start getting the vaccine.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

From April 1, vaccination was opened for everyone aged 45 and above with or without comorbidities.

India rolled out the third phase of its COVID-19 vaccination drive for those in the 18-44 age group on May 1.

The central government has 'liberalised' the vaccination drive to allow states, private hospitals, and industrial establishments to procure the doses directly from manufacturers. However, later it announced to provide free COVID-19 vaccines to everyone above the age of 18 years from June 21. The new COVID-19 vaccination policy is a significant shift from the government's 'liberalised and accelerated' policy, announced earlier.

Registration on CoWIN platform for the third phase began on April 28 and is mandatory for the 18-44 age group.

Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination process:

More than 1.44 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states, union territories and private hospitals to be administered, the Union Health Ministry said on July 11. Over 38.60 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far through all sources and a further 11,25,140 doses are in the pipeline. Of this, the total consumption including wastage is 37,16,47,625 doses, according to the data.

A decision on the approval of Zydus Cadila's COVID-19 vaccine is likely this week. The Subject Expert Committee will send its recommendation to the Centre after examining the data submitted by the firm earlier this month.

Maharashtra BJP leader Pravin Darekar said on the day that the saffron party will launch protests if the state government doesn't allow people who have taken two doses of COVID-19 vaccine to travel by suburban trains in Mumbai. Speaking to reporters in Dombivali township in Thane district, the Leader of Opposition in the state Legislative Council said residents of Thane, Karjat, and Kasara need to travel to their workplaces in Mumbai but they couldn't due to the present restrictions on train travel.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at the central government on the day, saying the number of ministers has increased but not the COVID-19 vaccines. He also shared a chart of the average vaccinations per day, which are falling short of the target to vaccinate all adults by December 2021.

Rajya Sabha MP Shaktisinh Gohil hit out at PM Modi for on the day for "failing" to divert government money to fight COVID-19, and instead, spending on the ambitious Central Vista project, which "could have been stalled" for now.

Here's the vaccination count for some states:
StatesTotal Beneficiaries
Andhra Pradesh 1,70,54,774
Arunachal Pradesh 7,06,088
Assam 80,16,547
Bihar1,85,92,663
Chandigarh 6,11,733
Chhattisgarh 1,03,80,830
Delhi89,01,626
Goa10,96,086
Gujarat2,78,66,284
Haryana98,78,728
Himachal Pradesh42,81,308
Jharkhand 76,74,781
Karnataka2,56,24,710
Kerala 1,57,00,974
Madhya Pradesh2,39,34,981
Maharashtra 3,65,25,990
Odisha1,34,51,568
Punjab82,12,247
Rajasthan2,64,10,836
Tamil Nadu 1,74,90,450
Telangana1,24,09,912
Uttar Pradesh3,71,82,293
Uttarakhand49,07,227
West Bengal2,41,57,687

(With inputs from PTI)

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #Sanjeevani
first published: Jul 12, 2021 09:47 am

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Start small, start sure

The Private Market Show | Start small, start sure

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.