COVID-19 Vaccine Special scheme | BMC vaccinates 1,875 students planning to study abroad

Mumbai's civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has so far vaccinated 1,875 students who are planning to go abroad for higher education.

BMC said in a statement that on June 2 there is a capacity created of 300 doses per hospital. The three designated centres are Rajawadi Hospital, Cooper Hospital and Kasturba Hospital.

"Capacity to vaccinate students travelling abroad has been increased from 50 doses per centre to 300 doses per centre," said BMC.

In a late night announcement on May 28, the state government said that starting May 31, there will be a free walk-in vaccination drive for students who have received confirmation of admission in universities abroad and require vaccines for the same.

Under this special scheme by BMC, students can walk-in at any of the three designated COVID-19 vaccination centres between May 31 and June 2.

Interested students need to carry I-20 or DS-160 form/verified confirmation letter issued by concerned foreign universities, along with personal identification documents.