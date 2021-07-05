COVID-19 vaccine | Serum Institute plans to double Covishield production in 2022: Report

A vial of the Oxford University-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, which is produced in India and marketed as Covishield (Representative image: Reuters)

Serum Institute of India (SII) will likely double the production of the Covishield (Oxford-AstraZeneca) COVID-19 vaccine next year.

The Pune-based vaccine manufacturer will scale production of the jab to 200 million doses per month in 2022, from the current 100 million doses a month, Business Standard has reported.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

SII currently has the capacity to manufacture 3 billion doses of vaccines against COVID-19 a year and can raise this to 4 billion doses in 2022, the report said.

In June, SII also began manufacturing Covovax, Novovax's vaccine against COVID-19.

Nadhim Zahawi, the minister in charge of the UK's COVID-19 vaccine deployment, recently said SII informed him that it would double production of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine to 200 million doses per month. The UK minister did not mention any timeline given by SII.

SII did not comment when contacted by Business Standard.

The company currently manufactures 90 million doses of Covishield per month, which be raised to 100 million doses in August.

"There is a scale-up plan for Covishield. But that is still some time away, around the first part of 2022. This, however, would also depend on the demand we see for the vaccine," a source told the publication.