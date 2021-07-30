COVID-19 vaccine: SEC recommends mix-and-match trial of Covishield and Covaxin

The panel also recommended granting permission to Bharat Biotech for carrying out a study on the interchangeability of its Covaxin and the under-trial adenoviral intranasal vaccine candidate BBV154. (Image Source: Reuters/Jose Cabezas)

The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the CDSCO (Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation) has recommended granting a nod for a mix-and-match trial of two COVID-19 vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin.

The panel also recommended granting permission to Bharat Biotech for carrying out a study on the interchangeability of its Covaxin and the under-trial adenoviral intranasal vaccine candidate BBV154.

It has, however, asked the Hyderabad-based vaccine maker to remove the word "interchangeability" from the study title and submit a revised protocol for approval.

"The SEC (subject expert committee) after detailed deliberations recommended granting permission to CMC, Vellore for conducting the phase-4 clinical trial covering 300 healthy volunteers for mixing of COVID-19 vaccines Covaxin and Covishield," a source told PTI.

"The aim of the study is to assess whether a person can be given two different vaccine shots -- one each of Covishield and Covaxin -- to complete the inoculation course," the source added.

Reviewing the application submitted by Biological E for conducting Phase 2/3 clinical trial of its COVID-19 vaccine in the paediatric population aged 5 to 17 years, the panel asked the firm to submit safety and immunogenicity data (after dose 1) from the ongoing phase 2/3 clinical trial on adults.

"After deliberation, the committee recommended that the safety and immunogenicity data from phase 2 part of the phase 2/3 clinical trial on adults should be submitted to the CDSCO (Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation)," PTI reported, quoting sources.

It also suggested that the firm should submit the clinical trial protocol along with data for further review by the committee, the source said.