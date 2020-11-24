COVID-19 vaccine: PM Narendra Modi, envoys from 100 countries likely to visit Pune

Ambassadors and envoys from 100 countries will visit Serum Institute of India and Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd on December 4 amid the coronavirus outbreak and race for vaccines to combat the infection, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Pune Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao said there was a possibility that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would also visit Pune, adding "if the visit happens, it would be at Serum Institute of India and Gennova Biophramaceuticals".

The Central Drug Standard Control Organisation has granted licence permission for manufacture of COVID-19 vaccine for pre-clinical test, examination and analysis to seven firms, two of which are Serum Institute of India and Gennova Biopharmaceuticals.

The PM's visit, if it takes place, would be aimed at reviewing the status of the vaccine candidate for coronavirus infection and to know about its launch, production and distribution mechanisms, Rao said.

"We have not received any official communication from the PMO. However, we are making preparations for the probable visit (of the PM)," Rao told reporters.

He said the visit of the ambassadors was to take place on November 27, but it has now been rescheduled to December 4.

Serum Institute of India, the worlds largest vaccine maker, has partnered with global pharma giant AstraZeneca and the Oxford University for COVID-19 vaccine.