COVID-19 vaccine | PM Modi caps service charge levied by private vaccination centres at Rs 150 above MRP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image: Twitter/@BJP4India)

In his address to the nation on June 7, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the capping of coronavirus vaccine prices across the country.

PM Modi said private centres will be allowed to levy a service charge of only Rs 150 over and above the MRP of each COVID-19 vaccine dose.

Tweaking the Centre’s prevailing COVID-19 vaccine procurement strategy in the face of criticism from several quarters, PM Modi announced that the Government of India will make centralised vaccine procurement for 75 percent of vaccine capacities and ensure vaccine supplies to all states.

He said: "The Government of India itself will buy 75 percent of the total vaccine production from vaccine manufacturers and give it free to the state governments."

Private vaccination centres will be allowed to procure from the remaining 25 percent of vaccines.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

This 75 percent vaccines will be provided to the states free of cost by the Centre, the Prime Minister further said, adding that COVID-19 vaccines for all beneficiaries aged above 18 years will be supplied by the Central government to the states from June 21.