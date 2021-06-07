COVID-19 vaccine | PM Modi caps service charge levied by private vaccination centres at Rs 150 above MRP
June 07, 2021 / 06:37 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image: Twitter/@BJP4India)
In his address to the nation on June 7, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the capping of coronavirus vaccine prices across the country.
PM Modi said private centres will be allowed to levy a service charge of only Rs 150 over and above the MRP of each COVID-19 vaccine dose.
Tweaking the Centre’s prevailing COVID-19 vaccine procurement strategy in the face of criticism from several quarters, PM Modi announced that the Government of India will make centralised vaccine procurement for 75 percent of vaccine capacities and ensure vaccine supplies to all states.
He said: "The Government of India itself will buy 75 percent of the total vaccine production from vaccine manufacturers and give it free to the state governments."
Private vaccination centres will be allowed to procure from the remaining 25 percent of vaccines.
This 75 percent vaccines will be provided to the states free of cost by the Centre, the Prime Minister further said, adding that COVID-19 vaccines for all beneficiaries aged above 18 years will be supplied by the Central government to the states from June 21.