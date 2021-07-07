COVID-19 vaccine | Pfizer yet to apply for emergency use authorisation despite requests from DCGI: Report

Earlier, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla had also said that the US-based drug maker is in the final stages to sign an agreement with the Indian government to supply COVID-19 vaccines. (Representative image)

Pfizer is yet to apply for an emergency use authorisation of its COVID-19 vaccine despite repeated requests from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), sources told ANI.

"The Centre is continuously in touch with Pfizer, but no decision has been taken particularly over granting protection against legal liability," sources told the agency.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

This comes days after AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria said that Pfizer and the Centre are close to finalising the deal on the COVID-19 vaccine.

"Pfizer is negotiating as far as the various clauses are concerned and they are very close to reaching an agreement with the government. Once that is done then we will shortly be able to have these vaccines in our country. Negotiation with the company is going on. I am sure they are reaching the final stage now,” Guleria had said.

Earlier, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla had also said that the US-based drug maker is in the final stages to sign an agreement with the Indian government to supply COVID-19 vaccines.

"We are discussing with India govt, we are in final stages of finalising agreement (sic)," Bourla said at the 15th annual BioPharma & Healthcare Summit, USA-India Chamber of Commerce (USAIC).

He had also said that Pfizer will be able to produce 3 billion vaccines by the end of 2021, and 4 billion vaccines in 2022.

Bourla said Pfizer has specific plans to meet the demand of COVID-19 vaccines for lower and middle-income countries (LMIC), including India.