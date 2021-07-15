MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:‘Identifying Multibaggers in Simple Steps’ by Ambareesh Baliga – Watch live on 21st July, 4:00 pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

COVID-19 vaccine | Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson yet to file emergency use application

The government is in talks with Pfizer and J&J to iron out legal issues around indemnity

Moneycontrol News
July 15, 2021 / 11:58 AM IST
Pfizer and J&J have sought indemnity, or legal protection against any product liability claims,

Pfizer and J&J have sought indemnity, or legal protection against any product liability claims,


Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson are yet to apply for an emergency use authorisation (EUA) of their COVID-19 vaccines, news agency ANI has said. The government had in April cleared the way for Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson to bring their vaccines to India.

While Moderna applied and received emergency use authorisation in India, no deal has been signed with the remaining two companies.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

The government is in talks with Pfizer and J&J to iron out legal issues around indemnity and enable India to import COVID-19 vaccines through the UN-backed COVAX inoculation programme and US bilateral donations, sources had earlier told Moneycontrol.

Also Read: Indian govt-vaccine makers talks continue for import of anti-COVID-19 shots

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

Both companies have sought indemnity, or legal protection against any product liability claims, as vaccines were approved for emergency use in record time due to the pandemic and there could be unexpected serious adverse events (SAEs).

Pfizer has not sold COVID-19 vaccines to any country without obtaining indemnity against legal action over any adverse effects of their product.

The government is hesitant to extend legal immunity to US vaccine manufacturers as it will have to bear the burden of compensation in case of any adverse effects. Moreover, even domestic manufacturers would demand indemnity if the same is granted to foreign vaccine makers.

Also Read: Unable to send COVID-19 vaccines as India needs time to review its legal provisions: US

The issue has held up vaccine donations from the United States.  The Biden administration has announced to share 80 million doses from its domestic stockpile with countries around the world, including India.

In recent weeks, the US vaccines have landed in countries across the world, including Pakistan, Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh. However, the vaccines to India could not be sent because the government is yet to clear the necessary legal hurdles for such an emergency import.

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Johnson & Johnson #Moderna #Pfizer
first published: Jul 15, 2021 11:58 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Will having corporates as professors help bridge employability gap?

Future Wise | Will having corporates as professors help bridge employability gap?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.