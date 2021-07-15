COVID-19 vaccine | Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson yet to file emergency use application
The government is in talks with Pfizer and J&J to iron out legal issues around indemnity
Pfizer and J&J have sought indemnity, or legal protection against any product liability claims,
Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson are yet to apply for an emergency use authorisation (EUA) of their COVID-19 vaccines, news agency ANI has said. The government had in April cleared the way for Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson to bring their vaccines to India.
While Moderna applied and received emergency use authorisation in India, no deal has been signed with the remaining two companies.
The government is in talks with Pfizer and J&J to iron out legal issues around indemnity and enable India to import COVID-19 vaccines through the UN-backed COVAX inoculation programme and US bilateral donations, sources had earlier told Moneycontrol.
Both companies have sought indemnity, or legal protection against any product liability claims, as vaccines were approved for emergency use in record time due to the pandemic and there could be unexpected serious adverse events (SAEs).
Pfizer has not sold COVID-19 vaccines to any country without obtaining indemnity against legal action over any adverse effects of their product.
The government is hesitant to extend legal immunity to US vaccine manufacturers as it will have to bear the burden of compensation in case of any adverse effects. Moreover, even domestic manufacturers would demand indemnity if the same is granted to foreign vaccine makers.
The issue has held up vaccine donations from the United States. The Biden administration has announced to share 80 million doses from its domestic stockpile with countries around the world, including India.
In recent weeks, the US vaccines have landed in countries across the world, including Pakistan, Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh. However, the vaccines to India could not be sent because the government is yet to clear the necessary legal hurdles for such an emergency import.