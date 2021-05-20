COVID-19 vaccine | Nitin Gadkari says 'was unaware' of production ramp-up plans before making suggestions

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (File image)

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on May 19 said he 'was unaware' of measures already implemented by the government, a day after he made suggestions for COVID-19 vaccine production ramp-up.



I was unaware that his ministry has started these efforts before I had given suggestion yesterday. I am glad and congratulate he and his team for this timely intervention in the right direction. I feel important to put this on record.

— Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) May 19, 2021

"I was unaware that his ministry has started these efforts before I had given suggestion yesterday," Gadkari said.

At the conference organised by Swadeshi Jagaran Manch on May 18, Gadkari said more companies should be given licenses to produce vaccines against COVID-19, to tackle the current shortage of doses.

"If the demand of vaccine is more than its supply then it creates a problem. So, instead of one company, 10 more companies should be allowed to make vaccines by paying 10 percent royalty to the original patent holder of the vaccine," he said.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted a retort in response to Gadkari's remarks.

"But is his Boss listening? This is what Dr. Manmohan Singh had suggested on April 18th," Ramesh said, referring to the former Prime Minister's letter to Dr Harsh Vardhan.

Only three vaccines are widely available in India - Covaxin, developed and manufactured by Bharat Biotech, and Covishield, manufactured by Serum Institute of India. Dr Reddy's has begun roll-out of imported doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, but it is not widely available yet.