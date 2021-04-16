COVID-19 vaccine: Mumbai's Haffkine Institute gets Centre's approval to produce Covaxin

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin was granted restricted emegency use approval in 'clinical trial mode' on January 2.

The government has allowed Mumbai-based Haffkine Institute to manufacture Bharat Biotech's Covaxin upon a request from Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. The approval comes a day after India reported over two lakh fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the total tally of cases to 1,40,74,564.

"Haffkine was approved by the Union Government's Department of Science and Technology to produce Covaxin by technology transfer from Bharat Biotech," the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

हाफकिनला भारत बायोटेककडून तंत्रज्ञान हस्तांतरण पद्धतीने कोवॅक्सिन बनवण्यास केंद्र शासनाच्या विज्ञान-तंत्रज्ञान विभागाने मान्यता दिली. आपल्या विनंतीचा स्वीकार करत केंद्राने परवानगी दिल्याबद्दल मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव बाळासाहेब ठाकरे यांनी पंतप्रधान श्री.नरेंद्र मोदी यांचे आभार मानले

— CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) April 15, 2021

CM Thackeray thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for accepting his request and giving permission, the CMO added.

Covaxin is currently produced by the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech.

Renu Swarup, secretary of the Union Science and Technology Department sent the approval letter to the Maharashtra chief secretary Sitaram Kunte, as per a PTI report.

The Union government has granted one year period to the state to carry out the production.

India has reported an exponential rise in cases in the last few weeks. Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan have shown a steep rise in COVID-19 daily cases, accounting for 80.76 percent of the new infections reported in a day, as per the Union Health Ministry.

Several states, including Maharashtra and Odisha, have urged the Centre to expedite the ongoing immunisation programme. India has so far administered over 11.70 crore doses of the COVID-19 vaccines till April 15.

As many as 67,400 COVID vaccination centres (CVCs) were operational, marking a rise of an average of 22,400 operational vaccination centres (45,000 CVCs on average are functional on any given day). Workplace vaccinations have also enabled such a high turnout of beneficiaries, the Health Ministry said on April 15.