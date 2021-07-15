COVID-19 vaccine | Morepen India says it can make 250 million Sputnik V doses per year

The Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 was granted Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) in India in April. (Image: Reuters)

Morepen India Chairman and Managing Director Sushil Suri has said the company can produce 250 million doses of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine per year.

Suri told Business Standard that this figure can be scaled to 500 million and that the shots will be available in the Indian market in two months.

"The approval of samples, licensing and final production will take around two months and the vaccine would be available in India for sale also in two months," he told the newspaper.

Suri said the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has begun the technology transfer process.

"We have taken test three batches of Component-I (first dose) and Component-II (second dose) at a dedicated site in Himachal Pradesh. The first batch of each component will be shipped to the Gamaleya Centre, Moscow, for quality control," Suri said.

He added that RDIF has formed agreements with manufacturing partners in India to produce 850 million doses of Sputnik V a year.

The Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 was granted Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) in India in April. While a soft launch has been made in a few cities, the full commercial rollout is yet to begin.

Four COVID-19 vaccines have been approved in India so far -- AstraZeneca-Oxford University's Covishield, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, Sputnik V and the Moderna shot.

More than 39 crore doses have been administered across the country since the beginning of the immunisation drive in mid-January.