COVID-19 Vaccine May Cost Rs 250 Per Dose, Says Serum Institute: Report

Serum Institute of India (SII) is in talks with the central government for a supply agreement of the COVID-19 vaccine candidate Covishield, and might price the jab at Rs 250 per dose.

A person in the government said negotiations with SII were in the final stages, Business standard reported.

"Talks for signing a supply contract are now in the final stages of discussion and could be done soon," another source told the paper.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Covishield, a potential vaccine against the novel coronavirus, is being developed by British-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford.

Pune-based SII has said it has already manufactured 40 million doses of the vaccine, and is planning to manufacture 100 million doses a month.

SII Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Adar Poonawalla on December 7 said the company has applied to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for emergency use authorisation of the vaccine.

A separate report by The Economic Times said the DCGI might approve the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine after it is approved in the UK.

Bharat Biotech and US pharmaceutical major Pfizer have also applied to India's drug regulator for emergency use the authorisation of their COVID-19 vaccine candidates.

Pfizer is developing the vaccine along with German company BioNTech, and Bharat Biotech is collaborating with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).