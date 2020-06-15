App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2020 08:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

COVID-19 vaccine | J&J expects emergency approval by early 2021, to scale manufacturing in India

Other companies that have made significant progress in developing a vaccine for the novel coronavirus are AstraZeneca, Moderna, and Sinovac Biotech.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Johnson and Johnson (J&J) expects to begin human trials for its experimental COVID-19 vaccine in July, and might receive emergency approval by early 2021.

J&J's chief scientific officer Paul Stoffels told The Economic Times the company was looking to scale its manufacturing capacity in many countries, including India.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

Close

"We remain committed to global access to our vaccine and are in discussions with many partners around the world to make this a reality. There is a lot of capacity in India. So, we are actively exploring what we can do all over the world, but a very logical place for capacity is India," Stoffels told the publication.

related news

The US drugmaker initially expected to begin trials in September but fast-tracked its work on the vaccine.

The company has received funding from the US government's Biomedical Advanced Research and Development (BARDA) to accelerate the development of the vaccine.

"The same technology was used to develop and manufacture two million regimens of our Ebola vaccine and to construct our Zika, RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) and HIV vaccine candidates," Stoffels told the paper.

Other companies that have made significant progress in developing a vaccine for the novel coronavirus are UK-based AstraZeneca, US-based Moderna, and Chinese pharmaceutical firm Sinovac Biotech.

Globally, nearly 79 lakh infections and over 4.3 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

So far there are no known vaccines or medicines that cure or prevent COVID-19 infection.

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 15, 2020 08:52 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Oil drops as new coronavirus outbreaks raise fuel demand concerns

Oil drops as new coronavirus outbreaks raise fuel demand concerns

COVID-19 vaccine | AstraZeneca strikes deal with Europe's Inclusive Vaccines Alliance

COVID-19 vaccine | AstraZeneca strikes deal with Europe's Inclusive Vaccines Alliance

Coronavirus pandemic | Mumbai local trains resume for 1.25 lakh essential services staff

Coronavirus pandemic | Mumbai local trains resume for 1.25 lakh essential services staff

most popular

In pics | Notable Indian personalities who died during the coronavirus lockdown

In pics | Notable Indian personalities who died during the coronavirus lockdown

Petrol, Diesel prices hiked by 57 and 59 paise per litre respectively in sixth increase in a row

Petrol, Diesel prices hiked by 57 and 59 paise per litre respectively in sixth increase in a row

Drones, contact tracing apps became more acceptable during COVID-19 than ever before: India at UN

Drones, contact tracing apps became more acceptable during COVID-19 than ever before: India at UN

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.