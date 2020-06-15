COVID-19 vaccine | J&J expects emergency approval by early 2021, to scale manufacturing in India

Johnson and Johnson (J&J) expects to begin human trials for its experimental COVID-19 vaccine in July, and might receive emergency approval by early 2021.

J&J's chief scientific officer Paul Stoffels told The Economic Times the company was looking to scale its manufacturing capacity in many countries, including India.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

"We remain committed to global access to our vaccine and are in discussions with many partners around the world to make this a reality. There is a lot of capacity in India. So, we are actively exploring what we can do all over the world, but a very logical place for capacity is India," Stoffels told the publication.

The US drugmaker initially expected to begin trials in September but fast-tracked its work on the vaccine.

The company has received funding from the US government's Biomedical Advanced Research and Development (BARDA) to accelerate the development of the vaccine.

"The same technology was used to develop and manufacture two million regimens of our Ebola vaccine and to construct our Zika, RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) and HIV vaccine candidates," Stoffels told the paper.

Other companies that have made significant progress in developing a vaccine for the novel coronavirus are UK-based AstraZeneca, US-based Moderna, and Chinese pharmaceutical firm Sinovac Biotech.

Globally, nearly 79 lakh infections and over 4.3 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

So far there are no known vaccines or medicines that cure or prevent COVID-19 infection.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy