COVID-19 vaccine | Indian Immunologicals to start production of Covaxin by July

Bharat Biotech on May 20 said 200 million additional doses will be produced at its subsidiary unit based in Gujarat to ramp up production.
May 21, 2021 / 03:01 PM IST
Indian Immunologicals is planning to start production of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, by July, according to a CNBC-TV18 report.
The Hyderabad-based company will initially manufacture 2 million doses of the vaccine per month and plans to scale production up to 7-8 million doses per month by the end of the year, sources told the news channel.
The technology transfer of Covaxin's formula to Indian Immunologicals is underway, the report said.
The existing facility that manufactures vaccines for rabies will be repurposed to manufacture Covaxin, the report said. The company will set up another facility production of the vaccine against COVID-19, which will com on stream in November.
Indian Immunologicals' existing facility will manufacture 2 million doses per month. The new facility will supply the drug substance to Bharat Biotech for fill and finish.
Indian Immunologicals did not comment on the development when contacted by CNBC-TV18.
In April, Mumbai-based Haffkine Institute was given permission to produce Covaxin.
The company also said it has ramped up additional manufacturing capacities at the Chiron Behring facility in Ankleshwar, Gujarat.