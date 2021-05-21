COVID-19 vaccine | Indian Immunologicals to start production of Covaxin by July

Covaxin (Representative image)

Indian Immunologicals is planning to start production of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, by July, according to a CNBC-TV18 report.

The Hyderabad-based company will initially manufacture 2 million doses of the vaccine per month and plans to scale production up to 7-8 million doses per month by the end of the year, sources told the news channel.

The technology transfer of Covaxin's formula to Indian Immunologicals is underway, the report said.

The existing facility that manufactures vaccines for rabies will be repurposed to manufacture Covaxin, the report said. The company will set up another facility production of the vaccine against COVID-19, which will com on stream in November.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Indian Immunologicals' existing facility will manufacture 2 million doses per month. The new facility will supply the drug substance to Bharat Biotech for fill and finish.

Indian Immunologicals did not comment on the development when contacted by CNBC-TV18.

In April, Mumbai-based Haffkine Institute was given permission to produce Covaxin.

Bharat Biotech on May 20 said 200 million additional doses will be produced at its subsidiary unit based in Gujarat to ramp up production.

The company also said it has ramped up additional manufacturing capacities at the Chiron Behring facility in Ankleshwar, Gujarat.