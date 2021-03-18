COVID-19 vaccine: India to follow gap of 4-6 weeks even as WHO recommends 8-12 weeks

WHO recommends an interval of 8 to 12 weeks between the doses. (Image: Reuters)

India will continue to administer the second dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine after an interval of four to six weeks. This comes as new evidence suggests that the jab is much more effective when the second dose is administered after 8-12 weeks.

The government has based its decision on the expert group that reviewed the international data and recommended no change in the existing interval, Dr VK Paul, NITI Aayog member (Health) told Economic Times.

The World Health Organization’s (WHO) has already recommended an 8-12-week gap between doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine - manufactured and distributed by Serum Institute of India (SII) under the brand name Covishield.

"All I can say with full responsibility is that the scientific basis on which these decisions have to be made are being fully addressed by an independent and very competent group of scientists," Dr Paul added.

Track this blog for the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

In addition to the international data, the expert group also looked at the data from bridge trials in India on 1,600 individuals, he said.

"Keeping everything in mind, this decision has been taken and if there is a revision recommended by this group, the government will embrace it," Paul said.

Recommending the 12-week gap, WHO expert panel said, "In light of the observation that two-dose efficacy and immunogenicity increase with a longer interdose interval, WHO recommends an interval of 8 to 12 weeks between the doses. If the second dose is inadvertently administered less than 4 weeks after the first, the dose does not need to be repeated."

Read: No signal of concern so far, says Niti Aayog's VK Paul on AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine side-effects

A study published in British medical journal Lancet said that a 12-week or three-month interval before the second dose provides better protection.

The study pointed out that the vaccine efficacy after the second dose was even higher at 81.3 percent in those with a dosing interval of 12 weeks or more versus 55.1 percent in those with an interval of less than six weeks.

The study is based on the combined data from clinical trials in the UK, Brazil, and South Africa, which together included a total of 17,178 adult participants.