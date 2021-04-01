COVID-19 vaccine | India may become a manufacturing hub for Russia's Sputnik: Report

Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

India could soon become a manufacturing hub for Russia's COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, which is expected to seek regulatory approval in the country in the coming days.

Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Russia's sovereign wealth fund responsible for taking the vaccine overseas, recently signed agreements with companies such as Gland Pharma, Virchow Biotech, Strides Pharma Science and Hetero, The Economic Times has said.

The development comes at a time when India is looking to step up vaccination to contain the second wave of coronavirus as infections spread at a faster clip.

RDIF has already partnered with Dr Reddy's Laboratories for clinical trials and production of doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Virchow Biotech last week became the fourth company to tie-up with RDIF in India, agreeing to produce up to 200 million doses of Sputnik V.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

"Russians have swept up unused manufacturing capacity. Many companies will be using their unused biological capacity to manufacture Sputnik V," The Economic Times quoted the source as saying.

Also read: Will Dr Reddy's be able to reap the benefit of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine?

"So many companies have tied up and hence the combined capacities will be much larger than any one vaccine manufacturing company in India. More companies are tying up. It is essentially using the capacities which are available in India. The companies are incentivised to take it by provision of technology transfer," the source said.

The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) under the drug regulator is likely to consider the application of Dr Reddy's Laboratories for the vaccine on April 1, the report said.