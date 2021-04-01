English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO and access E-DECMA on 10th & 11th April at no extra cost. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

COVID-19 vaccine | India may become a manufacturing hub for Russia's Sputnik: Report

Russian Direct Investment Fund has reportedly signed agreements with companies such as Gland Pharma, Virchow Biotech, Strides Pharma Science and Hetero for manufacturing the vaccine.

Moneycontrol News
April 01, 2021 / 10:07 AM IST
Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19

Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

India could soon become a manufacturing hub for Russia's COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, which is expected to seek regulatory approval in the country in the coming days.

Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Russia's sovereign wealth fund responsible for taking the vaccine overseas, recently signed agreements with companies such as Gland Pharma, Virchow Biotech, Strides Pharma Science and Hetero, The Economic Times has said.

The development comes at a time when India is looking to step up vaccination to contain the second wave of coronavirus as infections spread at a faster clip.

RDIF has already partnered with Dr Reddy's Laboratories for clinical trials and production of doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Virchow Biotech last week became the fourth company to tie-up with RDIF in India, agreeing to produce up to 200 million doses of Sputnik V.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

"Russians have swept up unused manufacturing capacity. Many companies will be using their unused biological capacity to manufacture Sputnik V," The Economic Times quoted the source as saying.

Also read: Will Dr Reddy's be able to reap the benefit of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine?

"So many companies have tied up and hence the combined capacities will be much larger than any one vaccine manufacturing company in India. More companies are tying up. It is essentially using the capacities which are available in India. The companies are incentivised to take it by provision of technology transfer," the source said.

The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) under the drug regulator is likely to consider the application of Dr Reddy's Laboratories for the vaccine on April 1, the report said.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India
first published: Apr 1, 2021 10:07 am

Must Listen

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.