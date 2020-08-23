COVID-19 vaccine human trials likely in two weeks: Chandigarh’s PGIMER to begin volunteer recruitment

The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) is expected to start recruiting healthy individuals for clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine candidates in two weeks.

PGIMER is likely to issuing an advertisement calling healthy individuals to volunteer, according to a report by The Tribune. The advertisement will list the eligibility criteria for volunteers. The institute is likely to induct 300 volunteers.

The news report adds that potential volunteers must be above 18 years of age and should not have been infected by COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

The PGIMER is likely to recruit volunteers only from Chandigarh so that they can be called to the institute for follow-ups easily. Participants will not have to get admitted.

The Serum Institute of India (SII) is conducting phase-III clinical trials for its vaccine candidate Covishield, developed jointly by University of Oxford and AstraZeneca. PGIMER is among 17 sites across India participating in the second and third phases of human clinical trials of the vaccine candidate.

In July, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi had launched a similar campaign to enrol volunteers for human trials for Covaxin, the indigenous COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Covaxin is being developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Institute of Virology (NIV).