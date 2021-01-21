COVID-19 vaccine for PM Narendra Modi, chief ministers above age 50 in next phase

File image: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the nation while launching the COVID-19 vaccination drive (Image: YouTube/Narendra Modi)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief ministers above the age of 50 will get vaccinated against COVID-19 in the next phase of the nationwide inoculation drive, CNN News18 reported citing sources.

This comes at a time when the nationwide vaccination drive is facing challenges due to hesitation among beneficiaries. Some individuals and experts – including healthcare and frontline workers – who are eligible to get vaccinated in the first phase, have expressed apprehension about the vaccines’ efficacy.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved Covishield, produced by the Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin for restricted emergency use. However, beneficiaries will not be able to choose between the two jabs at this stage. Many have raised apprehensions about Covaxin as it is still in a phase-3 clinical trial.

While launching India’s massive COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16, the prime minister had asked the people to be aware of propaganda and rumours about the efficacy of the vaccines that have been approved for public use in India.

“Our Indian scientists and experts have guaranteed the safety of the vaccine, so the people of the country must not listen to any kind of propaganda and rumours surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine,” PM Modi said.

The Union Health Ministry has reportedly advised states to run awareness programmes to ensure that healthcare workers take the COVID-19 vaccine. Several states have reported low immunisation figures. States are planning to rollout awareness campaigns and are reaching out to religious groups and minority institutions to encourage hesitating healthcare workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

During his virtual meeting with chief ministers on January 11, PM Modi had reportedly underscored that politicians should not jump the queue to take the vaccine and wait for their turn.

As of January 21, India had reported more than 1.06 crore confirmed COVID-19 cases. The death toll from the outbreak in the country stood at over 1.52 lakh. While more than 1.02 crore patients had recovered, 1.92 lakh cases remained ‘active’. Globally, more than 9.62 crore individuals have been infected by the virus and over 20.62 lakh people have died so far.

A speedy rollout of vaccines is being seen as the best way to curb the spread of COVID-19 and restore normalcy in the pandemic-battered global economy. Many countries have already vaccinated a large number of people from high-risk groups.

A total of 7.86 lakh beneficiaries had been vaccinated for COVID-19 in 14,119 sessions till the evening of January 20, according to a provisional report of the Union Health Ministry.