COVID-19 vaccine for children likely by August: Report
According to experts, to reach herd immunity it is imperative for children and teens to get COVID-19 vaccines.
July 27, 2021 / 01:34 PM IST
India vaccine makers such as Bharat Biotech, Serum Institute of India and Zydus Cadila have either initiated clinical trials or are in the process of doing so for their COVID-19 vaccine for children. (Representative image)
COVID-19 vaccine for children is likely to be available by August, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is said to have told Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a meeting on July 27.
At the BJP parliamentary party meeting, the union health minister said vaccination for children against COVID-19 will begin from August, according to a report by NDTV citing sources.
India vaccine makers such as Bharat Biotech, Serum Institute of India and Zydus Cadila have either initiated clinical trials or are in the process of doing so for their COVID-19 vaccine for children.
The World Health Organization (WHO) has said that clinical trials in children need to pass rigorous ethical evaluations and meet certain standards before being allowed to recruit patients.Follow our full coverage on COVID-19 here.