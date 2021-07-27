COVID-19 vaccine for children likely by August: Report

India vaccine makers such as Bharat Biotech, Serum Institute of India and Zydus Cadila have either initiated clinical trials or are in the process of doing so for their COVID-19 vaccine for children. (Representative image)

COVID-19 vaccine for children is likely to be available by August, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is said to have told Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a meeting on July 27.

At the BJP parliamentary party meeting, the union health minister said vaccination for children against COVID-19 will begin from August, according to a report by NDTV citing sources.

According to experts, to reach herd immunity it is imperative for children and teens to get coronavirus vaccines.

India vaccine makers such as Bharat Biotech, Serum Institute of India and Zydus Cadila have either initiated clinical trials or are in the process of doing so for their COVID-19 vaccine for children.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has said that clinical trials in children need to pass rigorous ethical evaluations and meet certain standards before being allowed to recruit patients.