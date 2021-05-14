COVID-19 vaccine | First dose of Sputnik V administered in India: Dr Reddy's
The Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 was granted Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) in India in April, but the roll-out had not yet begun.
May 14, 2021 / 02:18 PM IST
Representative image of the Russian Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine being imported by Dr. Reddy's Laboratory for distribution in India
Dr Reddy's Laboratories said a soft launch of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine has begun in India, with the first dose administered in Hyderabad on May 14.
The official Twitter handle providing updates on the jab shared a picture of Deepak Sapra, Global Head of Custom Pharma Services at Dr Reddy's Laboratories, taking the shot.
Dr Reddy's Laboratories said the imported doses of the vaccine will be priced at Rs 948 + 5 percent GST (Rs 995.40) per dose. The company added that the cost of Sputnik V can be lowered when domestic production begins.
Also read: Dr Reddy's Labs Q4 profit falls 27.6% on muted US business, misses estimates
The vaccine against COVID-19 was granted Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) in India in April, but the roll-out had not yet begun.
Dr VK Paul, chairman of the National Expert Committee on Vaccine Administration, said on May 13 that Sputnik V is likely to be available in the market from next week.