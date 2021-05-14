COVID-19 vaccine | First dose of Sputnik V administered in India: Dr Reddy's

Representative image of the Russian Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine being imported by Dr. Reddy's Laboratory for distribution in India

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Dr Reddy's Laboratories said a soft launch of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine has begun in India, with the first dose administered in Hyderabad on May 14.



First doses of #SputnikV administered in India. On the picture Deepak Sapra, Global Head of Custom Pharma Services at @drreddys Laboratories is getting a shot of Sputnik V in Hyderabad. pic.twitter.com/iBbTeB2DmT

— Sputnik V (@sputnikvaccine) May 14, 2021

The official Twitter handle providing updates on the jab shared a picture of Deepak Sapra, Global Head of Custom Pharma Services at Dr Reddy's Laboratories, taking the shot.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories said the imported doses of the vaccine will be priced at Rs 948 + 5 percent GST (Rs 995.40) per dose. The company added that the cost of Sputnik V can be lowered when domestic production begins.

Also read: Dr Reddy's Labs Q4 profit falls 27.6% on muted US business, misses estimates

The vaccine against COVID-19 was granted Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) in India in April, but the roll-out had not yet begun.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Dr VK Paul, chairman of the National Expert Committee on Vaccine Administration, said on May 13 that Sputnik V is likely to be available in the market from next week.