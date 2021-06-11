COVID-19 Vaccine | Expectation to limit wastage to 1% or less reasonable, achievable: Centre

The Central government, reiterated the importance of minimizing COVID-19 vaccine wastage, saying that the goal of limiting the wastage to 1% or less, is very much reasonable and achievable. (Representative Image)

The Central government, reiterated the importance of minimizing COVID-19 vaccine wastage, saying that the goal of limiting the wastage to 1 percent or less, is very much reasonable and achievable.

In a press release dated June 11, the government dismissed apparent media reports which suggested that keeping vaccine wastage below 1 percent is 'unrealistic and undesirable'.

Countering this, the Centre said many states have organized vaccine drives in such a manner 'that not only there isn't any wastage but more doses are being extracted from the vial, thus showing a negative wastage.

The government also informed that Co-WIN website has an in-built electronic vaccine intelligence network (eVIN) system that registers the beneficiaries, but also tracks the vaccines and facilitates real-time monitoring of storage temperatures across 29,000 cold chain points at the National, State, and District level.

The current COVID-19 vaccines being used do not have an ‘open vial policy’ i.e., it has to be used within a stipulated time once the vial has been opened. The vaccinator has been advised to mark the date and time of opening each vial and all open vaccine vials need to be used/discarded within four hours of opening.

To further optimize the vaccination drive, the Centre has advised all states and union territories to have at least 100 beneficiaries in each vaccination session.

However, in cases of remote and sparsely populated areas, the State can organize a session for a lesser number of beneficiaries while ensuring that there is no vaccine wastage. A session may be planned only when adequate beneficiaries are available.

Further, the Centre informed how post-vaccination observation time can be optimally utilized by guiding the beneficiaries on COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour, any possible Adverse Events Following Immunization(AEFI), and where they could reach out in case of an adverse event.

"Under any immunization programme, proper micro-planning is essential to ensure that we not only optimally use the available resources but also vaccinate as many beneficiaries to improve coverage. The states/UTs are regularly being guided on it, " read the release.

Additionally, the Centre also apprised that a regular review of the vaccination drive is conducted where analysis of vaccine wastage with a focus on identifying areas where such wastage is high so that prompt corrective measures are undertaken.

Directions have also been given to the concerned officials and COVID-19 Vaccination Centre (CVC) managers to efficiently plan vaccination sessions so as to keep the vaccine wastage rates at a minimum.

As of June 10, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has reached 24.60 crore. On June 10, 32.74 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered.

Kerala and West Bengal recorded negative wastage of COVID-19 vaccines in May, saving 1.10 lakh and 1.61 lakh doses respectively, while Jharkhand reported maximum wastage of 33.95 percent, according to government data.

The Centre's latest vaccination policy will also come into effect from June 21, wherein the Centre will provide free vaccines to all citizens above 18 years of age. The Centre will procure 75 percent of the vaccines manufactured and allocate those to the states. The remaining 25 percent will be available for the private healthcare sector to procure.