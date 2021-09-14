MARKET NEWS

COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in country crosses 75.81 crore: Health Ministry

PTI
September 14, 2021 / 10:56 PM IST
The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 75.81 crore on Tuesday, the Union Health Ministry said. More than 54 lakh (54,72,356) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm, it said.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night, the ministry said.

According to ministry data, 57,41,31,961 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 18,40,67,370 beneficiaries received their second dose of vaccine, as per the 7 pm provisional report.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry underlined.
PTI
Tags: #coronavirus #COVID-19 vaccine #Current Affairs #Health Ministry #India
first published: Sep 14, 2021 10:54 pm

