COVID-19 vaccine donations from US to India still stuck
India is expecting the US COVID-19 vaccine donations by this month, CNBC-TV18 reported.
July 13, 2021 / 01:27 PM IST
Representative image (Source: Reuters)
COVID-19 vaccine doses from the US, which are to be sent through the COVAX facility, are still held up due to talks over indemnity, CNBC-TV18 has reported.
Indian officials are still discussing terms of indemnity for foreign vaccine makers, sources told the news channel.
Granting indemnity to foreign vaccine manufacturers could lead to Indian companies demanding similar legal protection, which the government will need to consider, the report said.
However, India is expecting US vaccine donations by this month.
COVAX is co-led by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), Gavi, and the World Health Organization (WHO). It aims to ensure the fair and equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines to all countries.
All countries must sign indemnity agreements with manufacturers to receive doses via bilateral deals, a spokesperson for COVAX told CNBC-TV18.
Reuters recently reported that India expects to receive 3-4 million doses of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 shots through the COVAX facility by August.
Moderna's vaccine against COVID-19 has been granted Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) in India, but the Pfizer jab has not yet been approved in the country.