Last Updated : Oct 26, 2020 04:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

COVID-19 vaccine distribution: Govt estimates outlay of Rs 50,000 crore; priority beneficiaries being identified

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has said that India plans to vaccinate 20-25 crore people by July 2021.

Moneycontrol News
Representative Image
Representative Image

The Indian government is estimating Rs 45,000 to Rs 50,000 crore as the outlay for the COVID-19 vaccine distribution, which might cost around $6-7 per person, sources told CNBC-TV18.

Sources also said the government may factor in the vaccine expenditure into Budget estimates. They added that the National Expert Group, headed by NITI Aayog Member VK Paul, is studying allocations for early-phase vaccination.

The government is also identifying the high-risk population and priority beneficiaries who will be administered the vaccine in the beginning. These may include people who are above 50 years of age, Police, Armed Forces, those working in healthcare sectors, sanitation workers, and high-risk target groups.

Sources told CNBC-TV18 that over 30 crore people are likely to get the vaccine on priority.

Earlier reports had also suggested that as per a draft plan, 70 lakh healthcare workforce from the public and private sector will be administered the COVID-19 vaccine. This includes 11 lakh MBBS doctors, 8 lakh Ayush practitioners, 15 lakh nurses, 7 lakh auxiliary nurse midwives (ANM), 10 lakh ASHA workers and 7-8 lakh allied professionals like sanitation workers, ambulance drivers and hospital security.

The process of identifying priority beneficiaries is on and the final list will be ready by October-end or early November.

According to reports, a distribution plan for the vaccine might include SMSes, QR code certificates and setting up booths at schools. An expert group has discussed these features in its framework for immunising the country in 2021.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had said on October 4 that India plans to vaccinate 20-25 crore people by July 2021.
First Published on Oct 26, 2020 04:49 pm

