COVID-19 vaccine | Delhi may receive some supply of Sputnik V after June 20, says Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the makers of the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 have assured some supply of doses after June 20.
May 31, 2021 / 01:32 PM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Image: ANI)
In a video shared by NDTV, the Chief Minister told reporters that Delhi will receive some of the imported doses of the Sputnik V vaccine.
Kejriwal was inaugurating a free vaccination facility for journalists and their family members at a government school in ITO, Delhi.
"We have started this facility to vaccinate journalists and their family members in both 45+ and 18 to 44 age categories," Kejriwal was quoted as saying by ANI.
Delhi, like many states and union territories, is facing a shortage of doses. The issue of supply has resulted in a bump start for vaccination of individuals in the 18-44 age group.
On May 30, Delhi registered 946 new COVID-19 cases and 78 deaths.
The full roll-out of Sputnik V, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Institute, is yet to begin in India. Dr Reddy's has tied-up up with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and is distributing imported doses of the vaccine.
The Apollo Hospitals Group said the jab will be available at its centres from the second week of June, priced at Rs 1,195 per dose.