COVID-19 vaccine | Decision to increase Covishield interval taken on scientific data: NTAGI chief

The Centre on May 13 increased the gap between two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to 12-16 weeks from the earlier 6-8 weeks and said that this was based on a recommendation from the COVID-19 Working Group. (Representative Image: AP)

The decision to increase the interval between two doses of the Covishield vaccine was based on scientific evidence and taken in a transparent manner, Dr NK Arora, Chair of India’s COVID-19 Working Group of National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI), said on June 15.

He further added that “there was no dissenting voice among the NTAGI members” in regards to the decision.

Speaking to DD News, Arora explained the reason to increase the gap between two Covishield doses from four-six weeks to 12-26 weeks “lay in the fundamental scientific reason regarding behaviour of adenovector vaccines”.

He said that data released by the UK’s Department of Health in the last week of April showed that vaccine efficacy is between 65-88 percent when the interval is 12 weeks.

“The UK kept the interval at 12 weeks… this was how they overcame the Alpha variant. We also thought that this is a good idea, since there are fundamental scientific reasons to show that when interval is increased, adenovector vaccines give better response. Hence the decision to increase the interval was taken on May 13,” he said.

Arora also said that the move “gives flexibility to the community, since everyone cannot come at precisely 12 weeks or so”.

He was also empathetic that the Group has a “very open and transparent system where decisions are taken on scientific basis”, adding: “The COVID Working Group took that decision, with no dissenting voice. This issue was then discussed threadbare at an NTAGI meeting, again with no dissenting notes. The recommendation was that the vaccine interval has to be 12-16 weeks.”

He added that the earlier interval of four-six weeks had been based on then-available bridging trial data.

“Initial studies on Covishield were very heterogeneous. The UK went for a 12-week dose interval in December 2020. While we were privy to this data, we went for a four-week interval based on our bridging trial data which showed good immune response,” he added.

Arora said that studies showed the vaccine’s efficacy is about 57 percent when it is four weeks and about 60 percent when it is eight weeks.”

Speaking about why the NTAGI did not increase the gap earlier to 12 weeks, he said, “We decided we should wait for ground-level data from the UK (the other biggest user of AstraZeneca vaccine).”

He also said that there were other examples like Canada, Sri Lanka and a few other countries which are using an interval of 12-16 weeks for the AstraZeneca vaccine.

When asked if India would reduce the Covishield dosage gap, Arora said the decision “will be taken scientifically, giving paramount importance to the health and protection of the community”.

“COVID-19 and the vaccination are very dynamic. Tomorrow, if the vaccine platform tells us that a narrower interval is better for our people, even if the benefit is 5-10 percent, the Committee will take the decision on the basis of merit and its wisdom. On the other hand, if it turns out that the current decision is fine, we will continue with it,” he said.

The Union Health Ministry had in a statement said: "Based on the available real-life evidence, particularly from the UK, the COVID-19 Working Group agreed for increasing the dosing interval to 12-16 weeks between two doses of Covishield vaccine. No change in the interval of Covaxin vaccine doses was recommended.”

It further added that this recommendation was also accepted by the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC) on May 12.