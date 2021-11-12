COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin’s efficacy pegged at 77.8%: Lancet

The World Health Organisation granted emergency use listing to Covaxin, enabling countries to expedite their regulatory approval to import and administer doses. (File image of a vial of Covaxin vaccine)

Bharat Biotech’s COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, is “highly efficacious” and had “no safety concerns” in the interim analysis, Phase III data published in the medical journal The Lancet said.

The vaccine was found to be 77.8 percent efficacious against symptomatic COVID-19. The efficacy data which was peer reviewed also said the vaccine demonstrated 63.6 percent protection against asymptomatic COVID-19 and 65.2 percent safety against the Delta variant besides showing 70.8 percent guard against all variants of SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The efficacy analysis demonstrated Covaxin to be 93.4 percent effective against severe symptomatic COVID-19.

"The data from our product development and clinical trials have been published in 10 peer-reviewed journals, making Covaxin one of the most highly published COVID-19 vaccines in the world. This accomplishment reflects the undeterred commitment by my team members at Bharat Biotech, our public partners, the Indian Council of Medical Research, National Institute of Virology, and the trust imposed by our trial participants who made this happen," Bharat Biotech Chairman Krishna Ella said in a statement.

The phase 3 trial Efficacy and Safety Study involving 25,800 volunteers across 25 sites in India is India's largest ever clinical trial conducted for a COVID-19 vaccine.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Balram Bhargava, Director General, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said, following successful isolation of the SARS-CoV-2 virus at NIV, ICMR and Bharat Biotech embarked upon one of the most successful public-private partnerships to develop the virus isolate into an effective COVID-19 vaccine.

"I am delighted to see that the phase III efficacy data has also been published in The Lancet, one of the most reputed journals worldwide. This itself speaks high about the strong position of Covaxin amongst other global front-runners COVID-19 vaccines," Bhargava said.

The bench to bedside journey of Covaxin in less than 10 months showcases the immense strength of Atmanirbhar Bharat along with the Indian academia and industry in fighting against the odds and carving a niche in the global community, he added.

Recently, the World Health Organisation granted emergency use listing to Covaxin, enabling countries to expedite their regulatory approval to import and administer doses.

The jab has also received emergency use authorisations in several countries with applications in process in more than 50 countries worldwide. Bharat Biotech has partnered with Ocugen to obtain approvals for Covaxin in the United States and Canada.

With more than 150 million doses manufactured, supplied, and with an excellent safety and efficacy profile, Covaxin is a major contributor to the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the statement said. Covaxin is currently being evaluated in controlled clinical trials in children 2-18 years of age, with results available during Q4 2021.

[Inputs from PTI]