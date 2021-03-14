COVID-19 Vaccine | Close to 3 crore doses administered in India; rising infections a worry

India's COVID-19 vaccination drive was expanded on March 1 to include senior citizens, and those aged 45-59 who have co-mobordities. (Image: AP)

India administered more than 15 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, taking the total close to 3 crore, the union health ministry said on March 14, even as infections continue to rise in the country.

The country, which has rolled out the world’s largest vaccination drive, set a new record when it administered 20.53 lakh vaccines, the highest for a single day, on March 12.

On March 13, Day 57 of the vaccination drive, more than 15 lakh ((1,519,952) vaccine doses were given, the union health ministry said. These include 1,232,131 healthcare workers (HCWs) and frontline workers (FLWs) who received their first doses and 287,821 HCWs and FLWs who received the second dose.

As many as 185,624 beneficiaries aged 45 and more with co-morbidities and 895,291 citizens aged 60 years and above got their first doses on March 13.

Some 29,738,409 vaccine doses have been administered through 510,400 sessions till 7 am on March 14 (Day 58), as per the provisional report.

These include 7,347,895 HCWs and 7,332,641 FLWs who got their first dose, and 4,295,201 HCWs and 1,135,573 FLWs who got their second dose; while 1,440,092 beneficiaries aged 45+ years with co-morbidities and 8,187,007 senior citizens aged 60 years and above got their first doses.

India on March 14 recorded 25,320 COVID-19 infections, the highest daily rise in 84 days, taking the case tally to 1,13,59,048, the health ministry data said. As many as 26,624 new infections were recorded on December 20.

Among the states, Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh are seeing a spike in daily new cases, the ministry said.