COVID-19 Vaccine | Mumbai BMC receives one bid for Pfizer/AstraZeneca, 7 for Sputnik V
The Mumbai civic body had floated the global tenders to procure coronavirus vaccines on May 12.
May 25, 2021 / 07:22 PM IST
Vials labelled 'Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine' are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021 (Source: Reuters)
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said on May 25 that the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) has received eight bids so far in response to the global tenders floated for the procurement of one crore COVID-19 vaccine doses.
The BMC Commissioner said: “In response to MCGM’s Global Expression of Interest for procurement of one crore vaccine doses, I wish to inform you that eight bids have been received till date. One bid is for Pfizer/Astra Zeneca and the remaining seven bids are for Sputnik.”
Meanwhile, the deadline for the bid has been extended by one week to allow the bidders more time to submit the complete set of documents in support of the bids as prescribed under MCGM’s Global Expression of Interest.
During this extended period, additional bids will also be entertained, Chahal said.
The Mumbai civic body had floated the global tenders to procure coronavirus vaccines on May 12. A statement released by IS Chahal read: "As per consent given by Uddhav Thackeray, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, to MCGM, the municipal body has issued global bid today to acquire 1 crore COVID vaccines to vaccinate the citizens of Mumbai at the earliest possible on a massive scale in its decisive fight against COVID virus."