COVID-19 Vaccine | BMC, government vaccination centres in Mumbai shut today

Mumbai has 399 active COVID-19 vaccination centres of which 281 are operated by the BMC and 20 by the government; another 98 are private-run centres. (Source: Reuters/Francis Mascarenhas)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and state-run COVID-19 vaccination centres in Mumbai will remain non-functional on July 1.



Please note that all BMC and Government vaccination centers will remain closed tomorrow (July 1, 2021). We apologize for the inconvenience. Please watch this space for updates regarding vaccination centres and schedules.#MyBMCvaccinationUpdate https://t.co/5aSqAM0iy9 — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) June 30, 2021

In a tweet on June 30, the city civic body said that all BMC and government-run vaccinations centres in Mumbai will remain closed on July 1 (today), adding: "We apologize for the inconvenience. Please watch this space for updates regarding vaccination centres and schedules."

The reason is understood to be a shortage of vaccines. The BMC in a statement also said that the inoculation drive will resume once fresh stock of vaccines is received.

"The citizens of Mumbai are constantly informed about the vaccination, depending upon the extent to which the stock of vaccines received, and an appropriate decision is taken," it said.

Notably, this is not the first time the city or Maharashtra has halted vaccinations at public centres due to shortage of jabs.

The civic body added that 5,435,731 (54.35 lakh) citizens have so far received at least one jab of the COVID-19 vaccine in India’s financial capital; and of these at least 1,072,578 (10.72 lakh) have got their second dose as well.

As many as 63,579 got their jabs on June 30 itself, including 20,259 second doses administered.

The city has 399 active COVID-19 vaccination centres of which 281 are operated by the BMC and 20 by the government; another 98 are private-run centres.

