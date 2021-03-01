COVID-19 Vaccine | Beneficiaries to know vaccine type only at inoculation centre: Report

Vaccination drive is underway in India since January 16 (Image: Reuters)

COVID-19 vaccine recipients will now know which jab they are getting – Covishield or COVAXIN, only at the inoculation centre and not when the appointment is made.

This is as per the guidelines issued to states on February 26, for phase three of India’s coronavirus vaccination drive, set to begin on March 1, The Economic Times reported.

“We have not differentiated between the vaccine type — the vaccination is voluntary. A person would get to know which centre is offering what vaccine when they reach there. They would be explained everything as is the set protocol,” one official said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Follow our LIVE updates on the coronavirus pandemic here

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

While the Centre has allowed private hospitals to carry out COVID-19 vaccinations, states will be the ones determining their allocation, officials told the paper, adding: “private hospitals will not have a say in choosing which vaccines they want to offer.”

“The state would assign vaccine type and amount to private hospitals. We are assigning Covaxin to private hospitals,” Odisha National Health Mission director Shalini Pandit told ET.

The guidelines further state that for the third phase, each centre will only provide one type of vaccine – this is to avoid confusion and the wrong job being given for the second dose of vaccination.

“This necessary to avoid mixing of vaccine types in the first and second dose of a beneficiary. Vaccine type will not be disclosed at the time of appointment,” it said.

Check here for the latest updates on all COVID-19 vaccines

The first phase of vaccination inoculated healthcare workers and frontline workers with the first vaccine jab and the next phase with the second jab. Phase three will inoculate high-risk citizens such as seniors above 60 years of age and those aged 45+ who suffer from co-morbidities.

Notably, most states which were given COVAXIN consignments for the vaccination drive had so far restricted its use, as it is still under trial and requires beneficiaries to sign extra consent forms to track adverse effects following immunisation (AEFIs). Others such as Punjab, Kerala and Chhattisgarh have not used the vaccines at all citing the lack of phase III data.

Also Read | Brazil prosecutors seek halt of COVAXIN purchase deal, say trial data still pending

COVAXIN maker Bharat Biotech had earlier said that efficacy data would be out in March 2021. The Centre has also vouched for the safety of both vaccines. Covishield is manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) and is the vaccine developed by UK’s AstraZeneca.