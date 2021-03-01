COVID-19 Vaccine | Beneficiaries to know vaccine type only at inoculation centre: Report

Vaccination drive is underway in India since January 16 (Image: Reuters)
COVID-19 vaccine recipients will now know which jab they are getting – Covishield or COVAXIN, only at the inoculation centre and not when the appointment is made.
This is as per the guidelines issued to states on February 26, for phase three of India’s coronavirus vaccination drive, set to begin on March 1, The Economic Times reported.
“We have not differentiated between the vaccine type — the vaccination is voluntary. A person would get to know which centre is offering what vaccine when they reach there. They would be explained everything as is the set protocol,” one official said.
While the Centre has allowed private hospitals to carry out COVID-19 vaccinations, states will be the ones determining their allocation, officials told the paper, adding: “private hospitals will not have a say in choosing which vaccines they want to offer.”
“The state would assign vaccine type and amount to private hospitals. We are assigning Covaxin to private hospitals,” Odisha National Health Mission director Shalini Pandit told ET.
The guidelines further state that for the third phase, each centre will only provide one type of vaccine – this is to avoid confusion and the wrong job being given for the second dose of vaccination.
“This necessary to avoid mixing of vaccine types in the first and second dose of a beneficiary. Vaccine type will not be disclosed at the time of appointment,” it said.
The first phase of vaccination inoculated healthcare workers and frontline workers with the first vaccine jab and the next phase with the second jab. Phase three will inoculate high-risk citizens such as seniors above 60 years of age and those aged 45+ who suffer from co-morbidities.
Notably, most states which were given COVAXIN consignments for the vaccination drive had so far restricted its use, as it is still under trial and requires beneficiaries to sign extra consent forms to track adverse effects following immunisation (AEFIs). Others such as Punjab, Kerala and Chhattisgarh have not used the vaccines at all citing the lack of phase III data.
COVAXIN maker Bharat Biotech had earlier said that efficacy data would be out in March 2021. The Centre has also vouched for the safety of both vaccines. Covishield is manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) and is the vaccine developed by UK’s AstraZeneca.Follow our full COVID-19 coverage here