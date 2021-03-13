COVID-19 Vaccine | A new high for India, 20.53 lakh jabs given on March 12

Elderly Indians on wheelchairs await their turn to receive COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, March 8. (Image: AP)

India set a new milestone as a record 20.53 lakh coronavirus vaccine were given on March 12, the fifty-sixth day of the immunisation drive that began on January 16, 2021.

Some 2,053,537 doses, the highest of a single day, were given through 30,561 sessions, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

Follow our LIVE Updates on the coronavirus pandemic here

Beneficiaries include 1,639,663 healthcare workers (HCWs) and frontline workers (FLWs) who got the first dose, and another 413,874 who got the second dose, it added.

Further 223,856 beneficiaries aged 45+ with comorbidities and 1,230,682 senior citizens aged 60 years and above received their first dose on March 12.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Overall, more than 2.82 crore (28,218,457) vaccine doses have been administered through 486,314 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am on March 13 (Day 57).

Check here for the latest updates on all COVID-19 vaccines

These include 7,293,575 HCWs and 7,235,745 FLWs who got their first dose, 4,194,030 HCWs and 948,923 FLWs who got their second dose; while 1,254,468 beneficiaries aged 45+ years with co-morbidities and 7,291,716 senior citizens aged 60 years and above got their first doses.

Among states, eight contributed to 74 percent of 2,053,537 doses and 10 accounted for 69 percent of the second dose. Uttar Pradesh tops the list with more than 3.3 lakh total vaccine doses, including 499,242 second doses.