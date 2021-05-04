COVID-19 Vaccination | These private hospitals have sufficient doses for 2-3 weeks: Report

Bharat Biotech had set Covaxin’s prices at Rs 600 per dose for state governments

Three top private hospitals have said their stock of COVID-19 shots will last for two-three weeks, The Economic Times reported.

Max Healthcare, Fortis and Apollo Group, received doses of COVID-19 vaccines and began inoculating those in the 18-44 age group from May 1.

Fortis Healthcare had received 50,000 doses of Covaxin on May 1, and has opened vaccination for those aged 18-44 at seven locations, the report said.

"We will ramp up in due course," a Fortis spokesperson told the publication.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Vaccination centres saw a rush after the inoculation drive was expanded. A Max spokesperson told The Economic Times that it was an "all hands on deck" situation in most of their vaccination centres.

Max Healthcare has also begun inoculation of the 18-44 age group at seven centres, and received "a few lakhs" of both Covishield and Covaxin vaccine doses, the report said.

The hospital chain is planning 300-500 inoculations per day per centre, and this might be scaled by the end of this week.

India's vaccination programme was expanded after a deadly second wave of COVID-19 cases began in late-March/early April.

India reports 3.57 lakh new cases, over 3,400 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry's latest update. The cumulative tally has now crossed 2 crore (20 million), with a death toll of over 2.2 lakh.