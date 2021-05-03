COVID-19 vaccination: These major hospitals have begun inoculation drive for 18-44 age group

Apollo Hospitals has said that registration for the COVID-19 vaccine is open for everyone above 18 years.

India has begun vaccinating all individuals above the age of 18 from May 1. In addition to the government-run COVID-19 centres, vaccines are also available at private hospitals and clinics.

Here's a list of major hospital chains that are offering COVID-19 vaccines to all eligible beneficiaries:



Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram has started its vaccination drive for 18 and above age group. Register yourself with Time/ Slot Appointment on Co-Win app and get yourself vaccinated.#covidvaccination #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/L0iOIzRVrt

— FMRI (@fmri_official) May 3, 2021

Fortis Healthcare has participated in the COVID-19 immunisation drive. Potential beneficiaries can book an appointment via the Co-Win app.

Fortis Healthcare had earlier said it would administer COVID-19 vaccines at its North India centres starting May 1 and in other cities after "supplies are made available by the authorities".

Fortis said it would be charging Rs 1,250 per dose for Covaxin, which includes the administration charges.

Apollo Hospitals has said that registration for the COVID-19 vaccine is open for everyone above 18 years. It has said that the vaccine drive will be further ramped up in the coming weeks.

Vaccination for those above 18 years of age has begun at Apollo facilities in cities like Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai and Kolkata.

nApollo said it would be charging Rs 200 as administration charges over and above the prices fixed by the manufacturers.

Read: Centre says 122 crore doses needed to inoculate 59 crore people in 18-45 age group

Max Healthcare chain is also participating in the next phase of the India's vaccination drive. COVID-19 vaccines are available at select Max Hospitals for citizens above 18 years from May 1.

The vaccines will be available at their facilities in Panchsheel Park, Patparganj, Shalimar Bagh, Rajendra Place (BLK-Max Hospital), Noida and Vaishali in the Delhi-NCR region.



Max Healthcare is participating in the next phase of the world’s largest vaccination drive. Vaccines available at select Max Hospitals in Delhi NCR for citizens above 18 years from May 1. Registration & booking on CoWIN portal https://t.co/rf3MRtOmlg is mandatory for vaccination. pic.twitter.com/xKJ6kMWUvG — Max Healthcare (@MaxHealthcare) April 30, 2021



COVID-19 vaccination for age 18-44 is available in Medanta Gurgaon and Medanta CyberCity, as per the hospital's website. People can book appointments via the Co-Win app.

Besides these, a number of other private hospitals have also procured COVID-19 vaccines. People can find the complete list of vaccination centres in the vicinity using the Co-Win app.