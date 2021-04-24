COVID-19 vaccination: States with high caseload may prioritise those with comorbidities in 18-45 age group

File image: A health official draws a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine

When the vaccination opens up for all adults from May 1, states like Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, which have a high COVID-19 caseload, are likely to roll out jabs in a phased manner. People with comorbidities in the 18-45 age bracket could be given priority, The Economic Times reported.

This comes amid the second wave of COVID-19 cases that has wrecked havoc in the country, and at a time when several states have complained of vaccine supply shortage.

“First we are working out how much vaccine requirement we would have for the 18-45 year group. Then we will gauge how much we will get and then we will decide on whom to give first in this group. These guidelines would be worked out in the next few days,” Uttar Pradesh health minister Jai Pratap told the newspaper.

Chhattisgarh’s health minister TS Singh Deo also told the newspaper that his state would first look at the “demography of infection and take the final call on age appropriate inoculation”.

“We are in the process of finalising the guidelines for our state. Our first attempt would be to inoculate people with comorbidities and then go by age criteria. We would have limited supply of vaccines so it would not be possible to open up vaccination for all between 18 and 45 together. We need to first provide vaccine to the most vulnerable,” Deo told the publication.

According to the news report, Tamil Nadu and Telangana are also likely to follow the principles the Centre had adopted when the first phase of the drive started in January. This means, the states would prioritise vulnerable sections of the population.

Everyone above 18 years of age will be eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19 from May 1, the central government had announced on April 19 as it liberalised the vaccination drive to allow states, private hospitals and industrial establishments to procure the doses directly from manufacturers.

Registration for this phase of the nationwide vaccination drive on the CoWIN platform will begin on April 28.

The new strategy is likely to give states greater flexibility in inoculation of the population depending on their demographics.

The Union Health Ministry has called a meeting of all states on April 24 to discuss the new COVID-19 vaccination strategy.

The Serum Institute of India (SII) said this week that it will charge state governments Rs 400 and private hospitals Rs 600 per dose of its Covishield COVID-19 vaccine, finally answering the question of how the company expects to price the product it manufactures and accelerate India's vaccination drive.

The company said 50 percent of its capacities will serve the government of India's vaccination programme, and the remaining 50 percent capacity will be for state governments and private hospitals. “For the next two months, we will address the limited capacity by scaling up the vaccine production,” it said in a statement.

Serum Institute, the world's largest vaccine manufacturer, said doses will be made available in retail and for free trade after four-five months.

Subsequently, Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla told CNBC-TV18 that Rs 400 per dose was also the new procurement price for the Centre after opening up of the vaccination policy.

The Serum Institute produces Covishield, the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca. Covishield is among the three vaccines authorised for emergency use in India. Bharat Biotech, which produces Covaxin, has not announced its pricing for state governments and the open market yet.

Both Covishield and Covaxin need to be administered in a two-dose regimen. The government had earlier revised the gap between the two doses Covishield to six-eight weeks.

More than 13.54 crore vaccine doses have been administered in India so far. However, several states have complained of a supply shortage.

The second wave of coronavirus has battered India’s creaking healthcare system hard as scores of people struggle to secure hospital beds, oxygen cylinders and medicines such as Remdesivir and Tocilizumab.

Inoculating a large section of the population is being seen as an effective way of curbing the spread of the novel coronavirus which causes the infectious disease.