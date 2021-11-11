COVID-19 vaccination: States, UTs to prepare plan to complete 1st dose

More than 110 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far. (Representative image)

The Union health ministry has directed the District Magistrates and District Immunization Officers of all states and union territories (UTs) to prepare plans for the completion of the first dose of vaccination against COVID-19 in their respective districts.

They have also been asked to focus on covering all due beneficiaries with the second and final dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of November 2021, reported CNBC TV-18 citing sources.

The direction has been given to take forward the campaign of 'Har Ghar Dastak' to ensure vaccination of all adults who have not got their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine or are overdue for their second dose.

The government recently launched the month-long 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign for house-to-house COVID-19 vaccination of those who are yet to take a dose and also those whose second dose is overdue.

According to the report, the health ministry has also asked the states and UTs to ensure zero expiry of the vaccines by rigorous monitoring of expiry dates at all levels. For this, it has asked to follow the Early Expiry First Out (EEFO) method, said the report.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The ministry also reiterated that there were sufficient doses of vaccine available with states and UTs.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with district magistrates and health officials of over 45 districts across 12 states and UTs, where the first dose coverage was less than 50 percent on November 3.