COVID-19 vaccination: States, UTs to prepare plan to complete 1st dose

The government recently launched the month-long 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign for house-to-house COVID-19 vaccination of those who are yet to take a dose and also those whose second dose is overdue.

Moneycontrol News
November 11, 2021 / 01:50 PM IST
More than 110 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far. (Representative image)

More than 110 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far. (Representative image)

The Union health ministry has directed the District Magistrates and District Immunization Officers of all states and union territories (UTs) to prepare plans for the completion of the first dose of vaccination against COVID-19 in their respective districts.

They have also been asked to focus on covering all due beneficiaries with the second and final dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of November 2021, reported CNBC TV-18 citing sources.

The direction has been given to take forward the campaign of 'Har Ghar Dastak' to ensure vaccination of all adults who have not got their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine or are overdue for their second dose.

The government recently launched the month-long 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign for house-to-house COVID-19 vaccination of those who are yet to take a dose and also those whose second dose is overdue.

According to the report, the health ministry has also asked the states and UTs to ensure zero expiry of the vaccines by rigorous monitoring of expiry dates at all levels. For this, it has asked to follow the Early Expiry First Out (EEFO) method, said the report.

The ministry also reiterated that there were sufficient doses of vaccine available with states and UTs.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with district magistrates and health officials of over 45 districts across 12 states and UTs, where the first dose coverage was less than 50 percent on November 3.

More than 110 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far, including first and second doses of vaccination, according to the health ministry’s latest update.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #Sanjeevani
first published: Nov 11, 2021 01:50 pm

