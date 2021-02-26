COVID 19 vaccination sessions not to be held this weekend due to digital platform transition

A healthcare worker receives a dose of Covishield, a COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, at a government-run hospital at Baruipur on the outskirts of Kolkata. (Image: Reuters)

The COVID-19 vaccination sessions will not be held this Saturday and Sundayin view ofthe Co-Win digital platformtransitioning from Co-Win 1.0 to Co-Win 2.0 as Indiagears up to inoculate peopleabove 60 years and those over 45 years with comorbidities against the infection from March 1. All states and UTs have been already informed about this transition,the Union Health Ministry said.

The Co-Winsoftware was created for real-time monitoring of COVID-19 vaccine delivery.

The nationwide COVID-19 inoculation drive tovaccinate healthcare workerswas launched on January16 by the prime minister. Vaccination of frontlineworkers started onFebruary 2.

"The country wide vaccination exercise is being exponentially expanded to include those above 60 years of age and those above 45 years with co-morbidities, fromMarch 1.

"On this Saturday and Sunday (Feb 27 and 28), theCo-Windigital platform will be transitioning fromCo-Win1.0 toCo-Win2.0. In view of this, COVID-19 vaccination sessions will not be scheduled during these two days. The states and UTs have been already informed about this transition," the ministry said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

According to official sources eligiblebeneficiaries would be able to register themselves on the Co-Win platform from Monday itself after the transition.

There will also be a walk-in provision for beneficiaries to get themselves registered at the session site itself to get vaccinated.

Everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get COVID-19 vaccine from March 1 for free at government facilities and for a charge at many private hospitals, the government said on Wednesday.

"Eligible beneficiaries would be able to register themselves on the Co-Win platform from March 1 itself.There will also be a walk-in provision for the beneficiaries to get themselves registered at the nearby session site to getvaccinated," said R S Sharma, Chairman of Empowered Group on COVID-19 Vaccine Administration.

He said thenew version of the Co-Win platform will be GPSenabled and beneficiaries will have theoption to choose the inoculation session sites both at the government and private facilities.For those who would walk in,there will be volunteers to help those who are not tech-savvy to get registered.

One will also have the option to get inoculated in a state different from the one he or she is a resident of.

People aged above 45 will have to upload and provide a medical certificate mentioning their comorbid conditions.The government is yet to specify the conditions which be included in the over-45 age group with comorbidities.

"The Co-Win will be able to take registrationsand appointments frommultipleapplications includingArogya Setu or any other application such as a common service app," Sharma said.

One will justhave to register in withthemobile number and receive an OTP with which his or her account will be created. One can get their family members also registered on the account.

The second phase of the world's largest vaccination drive will start from Monday in which anybody above 60 years, that may not be less than 10 crore people in the country, and 45 years plus with co-morbidities will be given vaccines in 10,000 government medical facilities and also over 20,000 private hospitals, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Wednesday.

"Whoever goes to the government centre will be administered vaccine free of cost. Indian government will pay for them. The government will purchase the necessary doses and will send them to all the states," Javadekar said.

Those who want to get vaccination from private hospitals will have to pay, but the amount will be decided by the health ministry within the next three-four days as they are in discussions with manufacturers as well as hospitals, he said.