COVID-19 vaccination | Serum Institute’s Rs 600/dose Covishield price for private hospitals highest world over: Report

A vial of the Oxford University-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, which is produced in India and marketed as Covishield (Image: Reuters/Gleb Garanich)

Indians opting to get vaccinated against COVID-19 at a private hospital starting May 1 could be paying the highest price in the world for Covishield, the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University.

On April 21, the Serum Institute of India (SII) – which manufactures Covishield in the country – said it will charge private hospitals Rs 600 per dose and state governments Rs 400 per dose.

The Serum Institute also said that 50 percent of its capacities will serve the government of India's vaccination programme, and the remaining 50 percent capacity will be for state governments and private hospitals. “For the next two months, we will address the limited capacity by scaling up the vaccine production,” it said in a statement.

Serum Institute, the world's largest vaccine manufacturer, said doses will be made available in retail and for free trade after four-five months.

While Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla had told CNBC-TV18 that Rs 400 per dose was also the new procurement price for the Centre after opening up of the vaccination policy, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on April 24 that the Centre's procurement price for both COVID-19 vaccines (Covishield and Covaxin) remains Rs 150 per dose. "GOI-procured doses will continue to be provided totally free to states," the health ministry added.

The price tag of Rs 600 per dose for private hospitals translates to around $8 per shot. According to an analysis by The Indian Express, this price in India is more than any major global market.

If state governments are unable to absorb the cost of procuring Covishield doses, Indians getting vaccinated at state government hospitals may also end up paying around Rs 400 (around $5.3) per dose themselves.

The Indian Express report suggests that even the Rs 400 per dose price is higher than what governments in the United States, the United Kingdom and in the European Union are paying to source directly from AstraZeneca.

It is also higher than the price agreed by countries such as Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia and South Africa for vaccine doses from the Serum Institute, the report suggested. The shots are being administered for free in most of these countries, with the governments absorbing the costs.

According to Reuters, Bangladesh is paying an average of $4 per dose supplied by the Serum Institute.

Saudi Arabia and South Africa have paid $5.25 per dose from SII each, according to UNICEF’s Covid Vaccine Market Dashboard.

SII has been manufacturing the vaccine developed by Swedish-British drug maker AstraZeneca and Oxford University under a licence. It had conducted a bridging clinical trial in India.

Covishield needs to be administered in a two-dose regimen. The government had earlier revised the gap between the two doses Covishield to six-eight weeks.

Everyone above 18 years of age will be eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19 from May 1, the Centre had announced on April 19 as it liberalised the vaccination drive to allow states, private hospitals and industrial establishments to procure the doses directly from manufacturers.

Covishield is among the three vaccines authorised for emergency use in India. Bharat Biotech, which produces Covaxin, has not announced its pricing for state governments and the open market yet.

More than 13.83 crore vaccine doses have been administered in India so far. However, several states have complained of a supply shortage. Inoculating a large section of the population is being seen as an effective way of curbing the spread of the novel coronavirus which causes the infectious disease.

The second wave of coronavirus has battered India’s creaking healthcare system hard as scores of people struggle to secure hospital beds, oxygen cylinders and medicines such as Remdesivir and Tocilizumab.