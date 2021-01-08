MARKET NEWS

COVID-19 vaccination: Second phase trial run held successfully in Kerala

In the field of vaccination, Kerala has a wealth of experience due to which whenever the vaccine arrives in the state, it would be distributed in a speedy manner, a press release quoting the minister said.

PTI
January 08, 2021 / 04:27 PM IST

The second phase mock drill of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout was successfully conducted in 46 centres in Kerala on Friday, as Health Minister K K Shailaja announced that the state was all set to receive the vaccine.

The Minister congratulated the Health department officials and workers who took part in the drill.

Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

The storage facilities for the vaccine are also getting ready in various places, she added.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
PTI
TAGS: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #Kerala
first published: Jan 8, 2021 04:27 pm

