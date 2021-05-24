COVID-19 vaccination | 'Sanjeevani Gaadi' to now reach remote Indian villages to raise vaccine awareness
The 'Sanjeevani Gaadi' will travel to every village of the five districts worst-affected by COVID-19 in India.
May 24, 2021 / 12:03 PM IST
'Sanjeevani Gaadi' being flagged off in Amritsar, Punjab
Network18 and Federal Bank have launched the latest leg in their ambitious vaccine awareness campaign 'Sanjeevani – A Shot of Life'.
In an endeavour to reach even the grass root level, 'Sanjeevani Gaadi' will now reach every village of the five districts worst-affected by COVID-19. The vehicle was launched on World Health Day by Sonu Sood, the campaign ambassador.
The campaign vehicle will now carry out awareness activities in Indore (Madhya Pradesh), Amritsar (Punjab), Dakshina Kannada (Karnataka), Nashik (Maharashtra) and Guntur (Punjab) districts. It will cover 70 villages in Amritsar and nearly 100 villages in Indore and Dakshina Kannada districts each.
The vehicle will travel to more than 500 villages across the five districts spreading awareness and busting myths about COVID-19 vaccines. It will also sensitise the rural populace on following COVID-19 safety protocols.
In addition, vaccination camps will also be set up at a later date in these five districts with health partner Apollo 247 and NGO partner United Way Mumbai.
'Sanjeevani Gaadi' in Indore, Madhya Pradesh
A Network18 and CSR initiative by Federal bank, Sanjeevani – A Shot of Life, was launched on April 7, 2021, from the Attari Border near Amritsar to spread awareness about COVID-19 vaccination.
India has been one of the worst-affected nations in this pandemic and the country has come to a grinding halt with the second wave of infections. Amid the worsening situation, the goal of vaccinating all persons above the age of 18 years is being seen as the key to defeating the novel coronavirus.Follow Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here