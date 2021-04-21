COVID-19 vaccination: Over 1.29 crore doses administered in Maharashtra so far

Medical staff inoculates a senior citizen with the ‘Covishield’ vaccine at the Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai, Maharashtra on March 17, 2021. (Image: Indranil Mukherjee/AFP)

Maharashtra, the worst-affected state in the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic, continues to report the highest numbers in India's vaccination drive.

Maharashtra has administered over 1.29 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses so far, according to official data released by the state government. As many as 2.75 lakh shots were given on April 20, the data showed.

Cumulatively, while 1.14 crore beneficiaries have received their first dose, 14.98 lakh have been given their second dose. The beneficiaries, include healthcare workers, frontline workers and individuals aged above 45.

According to the union health ministry's latest update, 13.01 crore doses have been administered across the country so far. About 29.9 lakh of these doses were given on April 20.

Everyone above 18 years of age will be eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19 from May 1, the central government announced on April 19 as it liberalised the vaccination drive to allow states, private hospitals and industrial establishments to procure the doses directly from manufacturers.

Maharashtra reported 62,097 new COVID-19 cases and 519 deaths on April 20. The state's health minister Rajesh Tope said the Cabinet had asked Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to impose a strict lockdown from April 21.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal has said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will announce a decision about lockdown on April 21.