COVID-19 vaccination of children in 12-14 age group begins; low turnout on day 1

Covid vaccination of children in 12-14 years age group started in Delhi on Wednesday amid a steady decline in new coronavirus cases being reported in the city.

Day one of the exercise saw children arriving largely through 'walk-in for vaccination' and the numbers were very few at session sites.

Also, on Tuesday, authorities had said that on the starting day, it will be essentially a token exercise, with very few schools being used as Covid vaccination centres (CVCs).

About 6-7 lakh children in this age bracket in the city are eligible for vaccination to begin with, and the number would keep on increasing as days pass, official sources said on Tuesday.

Several CVCs across 11 districts in Delhi have been identified for the inoculation exercise.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Covid vaccination of children in 12-14 years age group started today in Delhi in the morning, a senior official said.

The city government has received 6,31,400 doses of Corbevax vaccine, official sources said on Tuesday, adding, training has been imparted to staff from all stakeholder departments for the exercise.

''I took my son and his friend, who is our neighbour, to a government school at J&K pocket at Dilshad Garden for vaccination. His friend's teacher had sent him a message on WhatsApp following which we got to know about the vaccination,'' said Nasreen, a resident of Dilshad Garden.

The CVC in-charge there said that about 13 students had come for the vaccination till afternoon and most of them study in the same school.

''Two to three children came from outside. We are hoping that more students will come in evening as the boys' shift starts from 1 pm. Our staff is also going to nearby areas, and informing people about the vaccination facility at the school,'' he added.

Officials at a centre in Greater Kailash-I said, the centre opened at 9 am, but not a single dose was administered till afternoon as ''children have not arrived''.

Pradeep Kumar, a vaccination officer said, “No one has arrived. It might be because people are not aware about the vaccination programme and moreover, it is a school day. We are expecting students to arrive for vaccination on weekend.” The major issue with the vaccination is that each vial has 20 doses and in order to avoid wastage, 20 children must be present at a time, so that doses can be administered within hours of opening the vial.

Similar situation was seen at Kautilya Government Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya in nearby Chirag Enclave.

''There is lack of awareness. Children in schools are not aware about the programme. So we have asked school to inform parents about it. Moreover the CoWIN system is not updated,'' the official said.

The exercise for this age group is starting amid a steady fall in new Covid cases in the national capital.

Delhi on Tuesday reported 131 fresh COVID-19 cases and two deaths, while the positivity rate stood at 0.42 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

''We are all prepared. Training has been given to the staff by all stakeholder departments, vaccine doses have been received, and the education department has been assisting us in the exercise,'' a senior official told PTI on Tuesday. ''The challenge would be to ensure that the beneficiary coming for vaccination is not even a day younger than 12 years on any day of the vaccination,'' the official said.

''We will check Aadhaar card or school I-card to ensure the beneficiary is absolutely eligible as per the norm,'' he added.

There are software integration issues for this age group on CoWIN portal, since it is a new group, so strict scrutiny for the age validity will be done, and ''so, mostly the exercise on day one will be done through walk-in'', the official said.

The Centre on Tuesday had released guidelines for COVID-19 vaccination of children between 12-14 years, and said only Corbevax vaccine would be used for the beneficiaries of this age group.

Two doses of Biological E's intramuscular vaccine Corbevax would be administered to the beneficiaries in the 12-14 years age group at an interval of 28 days, the guidelines said.

According to the Centre's guidelines, vaccination of 12-14 years would be conducted through dedicated inoculation sessions to avoid their unintended vaccination with any other COVID-19 vaccines.