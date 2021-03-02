COVID-19 vaccination: Nearly 25 lakh people register on Co-WIN portal on day 1 of mass rollout

File image: AP

Braving technical glitches, over 25 lakh people successfully registered on the Co-Win portal on the first day as the second phase of COVID-19 vaccination began on March 1. Of the 25 lakh, 24.5 lakh are the general public and the rest are healthcare and frontline workers, the Health Ministry said.

Over 6.44 lakh appointments were booked by the beneficiaries, it added.

As per a provisional report of the Health Ministry, a total of 1,28,630 beneficiaries over 60 years of age and 18,850 aged 45 and above with co-morbidities took the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on March 1.

Apart from technical glitches that people faced while signing up on the Co-WIN platform, confusion over the registration process marred day 1 of the vaccination.

Several users complained that they did not receive an OTP (one-time-password) upon entering the mobile number as part of the registration process. Some users were shown the message: "Co-WIN server is facing issues. Please try later."

Later in the day, the Health Ministry clarified that registration and booking of appointments will be done only through the Co-WIN portal and that there is no app for beneficiaries. "The app on Play Store is only for administrators," the ministry said.

Centre opened up COVID-19 vaccination for those over 60 years and within the age bracket of 45 to 59 years with specified comorbidities.

The government will provide vaccines to registered beneficiaries at the government health facilities free of cost, while private facilities cannot charge the beneficiary a sum above Rs 250 per person per dose (Rs 150 for vaccines and Rs 100 as operational charges).

Citizens can register and book an appointment for vaccination, anytime and anywhere, using the Co-WIN 2.0 portal www.cowin.gov.in or through other IT applications such as Aarogya Setu.

The eligible beneficiaries can choose the centre of their choice and book an appointment based on the slots available.