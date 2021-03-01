COVID-19 Vaccination: More than 1 million users registered on Co-WIN portal
Co-WIN is the digital platform created by the government for real-time monitoring of COVID-19 vaccine delivery. The new version of the Co-WIN platform is GPS-enabled and allows beneficiaries to choose the inoculation session site both at the government and private facilities.
March 01, 2021 / 05:27 PM IST
Vaccination drive is underway in India since January 16 (Image: Reuters)
As phase two of India's vaccination drive kicked off, the official Twitter account of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare announced that more than one lakh users have registered on the Co-WIN portal as of 1 pm March 1.
Right as the vaccination drive started at 9 am, it was seen that the Co-WIN portal – www.cowin.gov.in, faced minor glitches. However, this majorly affected many vaccination centres throughout the country, where some had to even completely stop vaccination for the day, reported CNBC. For instance, Copper Hospital in Mumbai stopped vaccination completely. In Chennai, Apollo Hospitals said it's working things out manually and coordinating with the government. Similarly, in Bengaluru and Delhi, COVID Vaccination Centres faced issues related to the app, according to CNBC.
Users who were trying to register themselves said they were facing issues with the OTP that they never received or received late.
The Union Health Ministry also clarified that registration and booking of appointments will be done only through the Co-WIN portal and that there is no app for beneficiaries. The app on the Play Store is only for administrators, the ministry said.
In the second phase of vaccination, everyone above the age of 60 years and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. If they chose a government facility then the vaccine will be free. At private hospitals, a single dose of the vaccine will cost up to Rs 250.
The two vaccines being administered at the moment are -Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech and Covishield from Oxford/AstraZeneca being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII).